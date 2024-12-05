Street Vibes, Sophia Ballers, Mighty Rulers, Melanie FC sent packing on opening day

K&S-One Guyana National Futsal C/ship continues today

Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural One Guyana National Futsal Championship, a landmark 64-team knockout tournament organised by the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, commenced in grand style on Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium. The opening night delivered intense competition, with teams like Bent Street ‘B,’ Money Bell, Albouystown ‘B’, Stabroek Ballers, and Sparta Boss advancing after an action-packed slate of matches.

Dignitaries graced the opening ceremony, including Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr., CEO of the Guyana Energy Conference Kiana Wilburg, and Kashif and Shanghai directors Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey Major, alongside other notable figures.

Touted as the largest futsal competition in Guyana’s history, the tournament’s curtain-raiser featured Bent Street facing off against Street Vibes. In a tightly contested match, Anthony Gaskin emerged as the hero, scoring the lone goal to secure a 1-0 victory for Bent Street.

In a surprising turn of events, Money Bell advanced without breaking a sweat after their opponents, Festival City, failed to show up, resulting in a walkover victory.

The night’s third matchup between Sophia Ballers and Albouystown ‘A’ delivered edge-of-the-seat drama. Sophia Ballers surged to an early 2-0 lead within the first 15 minutes. However, Albouystown roared back in the second half, with Alex July and Devon Dooker each finding the back of the net. Dooker’s thunderous free-kick brought the score level at 2-2, forcing extra time. In the additional period, Wayne Sampson netted a decisive goal for Albouystown, sealing a hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory.

Next, Stabroek Ballers dominated Bartica’s Mighty Rulers in a lopsided 8-2 encounter. Shamar Welch opened the scoring for Stabroek Ballers, while Celon Sue’s brace offered fleeting hope for the Mighty Rulers. However, a relentless Stabroek attack, featuring goals from Dwayne James, Dorwin George, Seon Taylor, Jerry Burnette, and Mark Jahlua, dismantled Bartica’s defence.

The night concluded with an emphatic statement from Sparta Boss, who delivered a crushing 12-0 win over Melanie FC. Sparta’s Kelsey Benjamin led the charge with a tournament-high four goals, supported by Carl Griffith’s double and braces from Omari Glasgow and Darren Niles.

This ambitious tournament, conceived under the One Guyana brand and supported by the Office of the President, enjoys sponsorship from entities such as ANSA McAL’s Lucozade, Magnum, and Heineken brands, Superbet Guyana, Trophy Stall, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.

