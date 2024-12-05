(GUYAMERICA Construction, Rohan Auto Spares, Armco and on board)

Latest update December 5th, 2024 1:40 AM

Dec 05, 2024 Sports

Port Mourant Showdown of Champions…

Kaieteur Sports- The countdown has begun to one of the hottest horse racing events in Berbice, the Port Mourant Showdown of Champions with sponsors lining up to join in the fun.

GUYAMERICA Construction, Rohan Auto Spares and Armco and are the latest companies to show their support for the event which is already attracting the attention of top horse owners and jockeys.

The Day’s feature event, the Metro Mile is already the talk of all horse owners as the December 15 Showdown looms large on the horizon of the Port Mourant Turf Club.

The feature mile event, Sponsored by Metro Office Supplies will headline the eight-race card set to ring in the festivities for horse racing fans.

The 1600M event will go for a GYD 4M Prize with the winning horse pocketing $2M and is open to all horses.

The co-feature event will be the E-Class non-winners in Guyana and F-Class & Lower with a combined purse of $2M in the 1300M dash.

The Two-Year-Old Guyana and West Indies-bred horses over 1200M are sure to attract the attention of horse racing fans along with a race for Three-Year-Old Guyana-bred horses over 1700M.

The G-Class horses over 1200M, H-Class Non-Winners of 2024 open to Guyana Bred horses will run for 1600M with another 1600M Race set for all K-Class and L-Class horses.

A 1300M sprint is also carded for J, K and L class Maidens.

The event is also sponsored by J’s Supermarket, Jumbo Jet, Shi-Oil, AJM, OBL, KP Jagdeo General Contractor, Permaul Trading, Laka Rambrich Rice Farm, Big G Sawmill & Lumber Yard, Shook Shivmangal & friends of USA.

