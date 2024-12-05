Avianca Airlines to begin direct flights between Colombia & Guyana next week – Minister Walrond

Kaieteur News- Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond on Wednesday announced that come next week Avianca Airlines is scheduled to start direct flights between Guyana and Colombia.

The minister was at the time speaking with members of the media at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre about the ministry’s ongoing initiatives and plans.

“Next week, Avianca Airlines will commence direct flights between Guyana and Bogotá, Colombia. This will establish a crucial link with South America and reinforce Guyana’s position as a regional transit hub,” Minister Walrond said.

The minister disclosed that representatives of her ministry attended several travel markets that they seek to encourage the presence of more international airlines operating in Guyana. She said this has seen significant increase in air connectivity, launching of new routes and welcoming new carriers to the country.

“The addition of these airlines to Guyana’s aviation landscape significantly enhances our connectivity, opening up new possibilities for seamless travel to and from our country. This development makes it easier for visitors to experience the unique beauty and cultural richness of Guyana while providing Guyanese with greater accessibility to international destinations,” she said.

At the press briefing, the minister disclosed that in 2024 the country welcomed several new routes and carriers. She revealed that this year Sky High Dominicana began direct flights between Guyana and the Dominican Republic, Caribbean Airlines introduced direct flights between Guyana and Suriname, Inter-Caribbean Airways facilitated flights between Guyana and Grenada, LIAT 2020 resumed its Guyana to Antigua route, and United Airlines launched a four-time weekly service between Houston, Texas, and Georgetown.

Further, the minister announced also that in 2025, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is expected to add 1072 seats per week connecting Amsterdam, St. Martin, and Guyana.

It was revealed that each new airline that chooses to operate here represents much more than expanded travel options. “It is a powerful endorsement of the confidence the global aviation and tourism industries have in Guyana,” the minister stated.

Minister Waldrond said the presence of new airlines in Guyana signals recognition of the rapidly growing tourism sector, which continues to draw increasing numbers of visitors eager to explore the country’s pristine rainforests, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.

Meanwhile, the tourism minister disclosed that from January to October 2024, visitors’ arrivals increased by 15% compared to the same period in 2023, totalling 299,913 visitors.

Notably, visitors’ arrival in October 2024 increased by 22.5% compared to October 2023, with a record of 32,729 visitors, making this the highest figure for the month of October in Guyana’s history.

Out of that figure for October, 46 % of the visitors were from the USA (46%), 28% from Caribbean, 8% from Canada, 6% from Europe, 6% from Latin America, and other markets account for 6%.

Minister Walrond shared that with robust bookings reported by airlines for the Christmas period, this upward trajectory is expected to continue.

