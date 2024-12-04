Third-Lane Madness

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh de traffic in Guyana tun like a wild west movie – every driver for demself, and de pedestrians and cyclists nah gat designated lane anymore. Dem wild oats on de road turning de pedestrian and cycle lane into a motorized lane for undertaking.

Wah wrong wid we people? Dem police know what is going on but de drivers keep creating dem own third lane, like de public road is a buffet and everybody can take wah dem want.

Sheriff Street turn highway now. Cycle lane? Gone! Pedestrian lane? Gone! All dem drivers seh, “Why wait? Let’s create another lane to bore through the traffic!” And before you know it, deh got three lanes, one of which is illegal.

But guess wah? Is de police own fault too. Dem know de prime spots where dis happening, but dem ah gat enough ranks to place persons permanently at this spots where the violations taking place. Dem behaving blind like a bat in daytime.

Dem boys seh is not just Sheriff Street. Over on de East Bank Public road, going north to de Harbour Bridge is every man, woman, and taxi for demself. And on de opposite side by de Eccles church? Oh gosh! Dat place is a whole new level of chaos.

Dem boys seh de police need to have a permanent presence at de spots where third lanes are being created for undertaking purposes. Charge dem violators! If you don’t have enough personnel, set up camera. Let dem offenders feel de squeeze in deh pocket so dem stop squeezing de cycle lane.

Dis nonsense causing more traffic and confusion. People walking and riding deserve de same respect as drivers. Instead, dem lawless drivers acting like de road is a free-for-all. If de police can’t handle it, place some schoolchildren with dem phone and let dem video dem offenders.

Charge dem until dem cry. Put cameras if deh lazy to patrol. Let people know de cycle lane is not fuh undertaking slow traffic, is fuh people who cyah afford four wheels.

Talk half. Leff half.

