Massy Gas Products denies gas bottle explosion in Better Hope home

… despite footage to the contrary

Kaieteur News- Massy Gas Products Guyana Limited (MGPGL) on Monday denied that there was a gas bottle explosion at a Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home last week despite camera footage in the victim’s home demonstrating otherwise.

In a statement, the company said, “There was no explosion, neither were there any reports of injury to persons nor damage to property.”

The incident occurred on November 29, 2024, at the home of Necolece Alexander in Nora Dam, Better Hope, ECD. The company stated that they were informed of the incident at 10:00 hrs and arrived at Alexander’s residence at around 14:35 hrs. During their investigation, Alexander explained to the MGPGL team that while cooking, the cylinder ran out of gas, and she replaced it with a cylinder from MGPGL.

The company said that, very shortly thereafter, fire was observed at the cylinder but this was extinguished using a fire extinguisher and water. Further, the company said that no injuries were reported.

Kaieteur News contacted Alexander on Tuesday, to confirm her injuries. She recounted, “I looked at the back of my thigh and saw that the area was black and blue, I thought blisters would come out the next morning but it didn’t. But for the past couple of days, I felt discomfort around my thigh and calf. But now, I don’t sense any more discomfort.”

In an interview with Kaieteur News on November 29, Alexander recounted what transpired. She said, “I lit the stove so the range at the top was on and then I turned on the oven because I had unfinished food. I proceeded to cook, and that’s when it all happened. It exploded behind me. I thought the fire was all over me. My first thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, the gas bottle exploded,’” she recounted.

CCTV footage of the incident, shared with Kaieteur News, captured the moment the fire erupted. The video shows Alexander cooking with her children nearby when the gas cylinder suddenly ignites, sending a large fireball into the air. In response, Alexander quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher, managing to put out the flames. Her children, visibly frightened, were seen hiding in a corner away from the fire.

However, Massy Gas in its statement said that Alexander’s gas cylinder was located under the kitchen sink. “The hose clip was plastic, the hose clip was slack around the hose and both the regulator and hose were burnt,” the company said. A soap test confirmed that no leaks were found in the valve or cylinder.

To resolve the issue, the company said it provided a new gas cylinder and replaced the fittings with products from a recommended manufacturer. The stove was then lit, and Alexander confirmed that everything was to her satisfaction, the company said.

Meanwhile, in light of the incident, MGPGL issued a reminder to all cooking gas users, urging them to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines.

“With the holiday season upon us, when more cooking and baking are done at home, consumers are reminded to use only recommended products and conduct leak tests when making regulator connections,” the company stressed.

The statement further mentioned recommended manufacturers. “MGPGL recommends the Kosan-branded LPG jumbo regulator, and the Codan 2601 gas hose, both of which are authorized for safe use.” Mention was also made of an upcoming Gas Awareness and Safety Campaign.

