Jai Hind Jaguars trounce North Soesdyke Masters to claim O50s title

Dec 04, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- On a day blessed with glorious sunshine, Jai Hind Jaguars inserted North Soesdyke Masters to take first strike in the finals of the BMC O50s tournament. North Soesdyke were rocked back losing their first 4 wickets with just 25 runs on the board. It took a brilliant 96 run partnership between Sudesh Persaud and Yussuff Uniss that helped to repair the damage. Sudesh batted through the innings only to be run out off the last delivery for 64 with 7 boundaries. Yussuff contribution was 63 with 7 boundaries and 1 maximum. North Soesdyke finished with a respectable 189 for 9 off their 30 overs. There were 2 wickets apiece for Husain Hassan and Deonarine Narine.

Jai Hind Jaguars in reply knocked off the target for the loss of just 3 wickets with 7 overs to spare. Khemraj Sumair belted a sparkling 80 with 10 boundaries and 4 maximums. Together with Zamin Zakir who hit a polished 63, the Jai Hind Jaguars batted the lads from East Bank into submission.

The winner’s trophy was donated by Trophy Stall and this was presented to skipper Vejai Seonarine. R. Jaisingh took home the Runner up trophy. Sumair was named man of the match.

 

