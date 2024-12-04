GTUC concerned over Opposition’s failure to hold government accountable

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) is deeply concerned about the failure of the political opposition to hold the government accountable.

In a statement issued on Tuesday ahead of a press conference held at Critchlow Labour College, the GTUC underscored that the issue has caused tension, disruption, deprivation and lawlessness.

“There is need for greater political militancy in this society. The role of the Opposition is not only to make promises about what will happen should they enter government, but also to oppose poor governance and stand with the people to demand better. These are important in every democratic governance system,” the Trade Union Congress said in the statement.

The organization led by Trade Unionist Lincoln Lewis believes that the situation is made even worse by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent statement that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) regime will not involve the opposition in key decision-making.

As a result, the GTUC is appealing for good sense to prevail in the situation and pointed out that all citizens have a right to involvement in the management and decision-making processes of the state that affect their well-being.

“There is no constitutional provision that prevents the Opposition from involvement in key decision-making. In fact, the Constitution of Guyana, which Jagdeo in his capacity as Vice President has sworn to uphold, mandates a system of inclusionary democracy, which is spelt out in Article 13…,” the organization said.

“Guyana is not the Vice President’s sole property nor is this a one-party state where he presides as lord and others his minions. Whilst GTUC is deeply concerned about the growing disrespect by the Vice President for his fellow citizens, the Opposition must recognise their silence only serves to make a bad situation worse,” the GTU added.

On the issue of the day-to-day management of the State, the GTUC is of the view that it continues to leave many behind and create opportunities for the government and nouveau riche to exploit the nation’s wealth for the benefit of few.

The GTUC said that it believes the country can afford to treat its citizens better.

“We are here today, on behalf of the working class, to say we are not impressed with the $100,000 payment to citizens 18 years and older, nor the manner in which it is being paid,” GTUC stated.

The GTUC said that it is convinced from the manner in which decisions are being made that they are not well-thought out.

“We are also concerned, given past shenanigans with previous cash-grants, that this will be another field day for the corrupt within the system to become rich in the absence of rigorous oversight such as legislation, an open system of accountability that can be reviewed by the public and enforcement of strident penalties to target violators…We are not satisfied the government is putting such safeguards in place,” the Union stated.

