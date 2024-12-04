Five Cubans ordered deported from Guyana

Kaieteur News- Seven Cuban nationals, including four females and three males, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued an order for them to be deported from Guyana for overstaying their time.

The seven persons were identified as Yamina Rina Stivens, Lourdes Leonard Carabolla, Artetis Dominiguez Bartista, Yamika Regla Morrjon Boza, Jaciel Antonio Rosa Rodriguez, Luis Raul Bango Rodriguez, and Yunier Aballe Artigas.

When the matter was called, Acting Chief Magistrate McGusty read the deportation order issued by the GPF via the Immigration Department.

The order was made pursuant to Section 28 (1) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 14:02.

Five of the seven were ordered to be deported while two others were permitted to leave voluntarily by December 4, 2024.

Given the language barrier, the court provided an interpreter to assist in the proceedings.

The charges against the Cuban nationals detailed that they had entered Guyana legally but failed to adhere to the immigration regulations by overstaying their time and failing to apply for an extension to stay.

The court heard that Boza entered Guyana on February 20, 2024, with permission to stay until March 19, 2024, but overstayed without seeking an extension. Similar cases included Rodriguez, who arrived on July 12, 2024, and was authorized to stay until August 11, 2024; Carabolla, who entered on January 2, 2024, with approval to stay until February 9, 2024; Artigas, who arrived on August 6, 2024, and was allowed to stay until September 5, 2024; and Bartista, who entered on the same date but also overstayed.

Magistrate McGusty authorized their detention and deportation due to their failure to apply for an extension of stay.

However, Stivens and Rodriguez, who had entered Guyana legally in 2023 and overstayed their one-month permit, were granted the option to leave voluntarily. Their lawyer told the court that Rodriguez would pay for tickets for their return to Cuba. The Magistrate granted their voluntary departure and ordered that they leave Guyana by today.

