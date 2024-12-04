Fish vendors charged for Sophia man’s murder

Kaieteur News- Two fish vendors were remanded on Tuesday to prison after being charged with the murder of Nigel Devon Williams.

The duo 23-three-year-old Joshua Persaud of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 28-year-old Keyon Lewis of South Cummings Park, Georgetown, was accused of allegedly assaulting Williams with a cutlass and piece of wood.

They reportedly accused Williams of stealing $90,000 and a cell phone from one of them. The incident took place at the Stabroek Market Bizarre in Georgetown on November 23, 2024. Three days after the assault, Williams was found dead at his home located at of Lot 806 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

Both Persaud and Lewis appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

According to police statements presented in court, one of the accused had lost his cell phone and money at the Stabroek Market and suspected that Williams stole the items. The accused approached Williams and asked him if he had taken the cellphone and money. He denied the allegations and Persaud and Lewis chopped and badly wounded Williams about his body.

The ambulance was summoned to the scene and Williams was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was treated and later discharged. However, three days after his discharge from the hospital, he was found dead at his home by his mother.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died from haemorrhagic shock due to multiple incised wounds and blunt trauma to the head and chest.

Lewis was represented by a lawyer while Persaud was not. The prosecution requested advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for one month, and the accused are scheduled to return to court on January 8, 2025.

Kaieteur News reported that Williams lived with his mother, Dorette Anne LaRose, who recounted finding her son with injuries under the Special Constabulary Outpost steps at Stabroek Market. Williams had mentioned being attacked by someone named ‘Stitchie’ for allegedly stealing from him.

LaRose subsequently found her son motionless on his bed and summoned emergency medical services, and he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) processed the scene and observed injuries on various parts of Williams’ body.

(Fish vendors charged for Sophia man’s murder)