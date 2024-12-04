Latest update December 4th, 2024 1:18 AM
Dec 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- BIG MAN CRICKET-GY invites all clubs/team to register for the BMC O40s T20 tournament which shall commence early in the new year. Five clubs/teams had already registered earlier this year- Regal, X Berbice Police, VNS CC, Enterprise Star Sports & Essequibo Masters.
The deadline for registration is December 31st, 2024.
Squads are limited to a maximum of 20 players and all players MUST be 40 years of age on or before December 31st, 2025, to participate in this tournament. It should be noted that BMC wishes to broaden and expand its database of players and in this regard operates more on an inclusive basis rather than on an exclusive basis and looks to attract players who have just retired from international, national or senior cricket to join the BMC to carry on their “SECOND INNINGS”. As such, BMC will allow a maximum of 3 players who are over 35 to join these squads but only one over 35 shall be eligible to play in any match at a time.
Please contact us at [email protected] to obtain registration forms. Fees are $25,000 per club/team.
(BMC invites clubs/teams to register for the 2025 BMC O40s Tournament)
