ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading Examinations

Kaieteur Sports- Sunday 1st December, 2024 at the YMCA Thomas Lands, Shihan Amir Khouri 8thDan assisted by Sensei Parmeshwar Persaud 4thDan and Leonard Leuwaisee 3rd Dan conducted karate examinations for kyu grades.

The exams started at 10.00hrs and concluded at 13.30hrs.

The results were announced to the examined students and photographs taken.

A successful day, resulted in the following promotions:-

Promoted from

10th kyu to Yellow belt 8th kyu:-

Samuel Blank, David McEwan, Elijah Harris, Nailah Lewis, Dezion Sears & Erin Hopkinson.

10th kyu to Orange belt 7th kyu:-

Kaiden Jerrick.

10th Kyu to Blue belt 5th Kyu:-

Cattleya Oscar.

8th kyu to Orange belt 7th kyu:-

Alvita Forrester & Tanveer Ramcharitar.

7th Kyu to Green belt 6th Kyu

Kristian Richards, Asim Hamilton, Kyron Huntley, Afeerah Ali, Soofian Guptar,

7th Kyu to Blue belt 5th Kyu

Jaden Benjamin, & Malachi Argyle.

6th kyu to Blue belt 5th kyu:-

Runako Delph, Romana Ramjit, Samuel Persaud& Nathan Henry.

5th kyu to Purple belt 4th kyu:-

Miah Rajkumar, Adam Baksh, Madison Narine, Frank Persaud, Devraj Ramgobin, Lawrence Williams, Bibi Millington, Otavia Bobb, & Kayden Hackett.

5th kyu to Brown belt 3rd kyu:-

Karrisa Savory.

4th kyu to Brown belt 3rd kyu:-

Erik Lynch, Natalia Persaud, Wayne Browne, Aleeza Azimullah, Shreya Persaud, Anusha Singh, Maya Balram, Keshya Beaton, Keith K.A. Beaton, Gary Thompson & Leon Jagmohan.

3rd kyu to Brown belt 2nd kyu:-

Josiah Dick, Veerendra Krishna, Ameer Shariff, Shawn Ranjit, Rachael Seymour, Al’lure Thompson, Sachin Pitamber & Phillip Persaud.

2nd kyu to Brown belt 1st kyu:-

Tremiyah Lake, Mariah Francis, Adi Persaud, & Kaden Savory.

Thanks was extended to the Parents for their support which was overwhelming.

Hard and continuous training under their instructors, resulted in the students’ success. Keep it up.

Training continues at the Canaan Karate Dojo – Land of Canaan (Sensei Parmeshwar Persaud): Tucville Shotokan Karate Club – Tucville (Sensei Leonard Leuwaisee): YMCA Dojo Sensei’s 5th Dan Roger, 4th Dans Keith & Malcolm, 3rd Dans Matthew, Andre & Leonard, 1st Dan Bevon and Shihan Amir Khouri 8th Dan.

YMCA karate classes will close on Friday 13th December 2024 and re-open on Monday 6th January 2025 at regular times.

