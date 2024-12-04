Latest update December 4th, 2024 1:18 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading Examinations

Dec 04, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Sunday 1st December, 2024 at the YMCA Thomas Lands, Shihan Amir Khouri 8thDan assisted by Sensei Parmeshwar Persaud 4thDan and Leonard Leuwaisee 3rd Dan conducted karate examinations for kyu grades.

The exams started at 10.00hrs and concluded at 13.30hrs.

The results were announced to the examined students and photographs taken.

ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading Examinations

Participants at the ASK-G Karate Grading Examinations at the YMCA Thomas Lands Dojo. (successful Karate Grading Examinations)

A successful day, resulted in the following promotions:-

Promoted from

10th kyu to Yellow belt 8th kyu:-

Samuel Blank, David McEwan, Elijah Harris, Nailah Lewis, Dezion Sears & Erin Hopkinson.

10th kyu to Orange belt 7th kyu:- 

Kaiden Jerrick.

10th Kyu to Blue belt 5th Kyu:-

Cattleya Oscar.

8th kyu to Orange belt 7th kyu:-

Alvita Forrester & Tanveer Ramcharitar.

 7th Kyu to Green belt 6th Kyu

Kristian Richards, Asim Hamilton, Kyron Huntley, Afeerah Ali, Soofian Guptar,

7th Kyu to Blue belt 5th Kyu    

Jaden Benjamin, & Malachi Argyle.

6th kyu to Blue belt 5th kyu:-

Runako Delph, Romana Ramjit, Samuel Persaud& Nathan Henry.

5th kyu to Purple belt 4th kyu:-

Miah Rajkumar, Adam Baksh, Madison Narine, Frank Persaud, Devraj Ramgobin, Lawrence Williams, Bibi Millington, Otavia Bobb, & Kayden Hackett.

5th kyu to Brown belt 3rd kyu:-

Karrisa Savory.

4th kyu to Brown belt 3rd kyu:-

Erik Lynch, Natalia Persaud, Wayne Browne, Aleeza Azimullah, Shreya Persaud, Anusha Singh, Maya Balram, Keshya Beaton, Keith K.A. Beaton, Gary Thompson & Leon Jagmohan.

3rd kyu to Brown belt 2nd kyu:-

Josiah Dick, Veerendra Krishna, Ameer Shariff, Shawn Ranjit, Rachael Seymour, Al’lure Thompson, Sachin Pitamber & Phillip Persaud.

2nd  kyu to Brown belt 1st  kyu:-

Tremiyah Lake, Mariah Francis, Adi Persaud, & Kaden Savory.

Thanks was extended to the Parents for their support which was overwhelming.

Hard and continuous training under their instructors, resulted in the students’ success. Keep it up.

Training continues at the Canaan Karate Dojo – Land of Canaan (Sensei Parmeshwar Persaud): Tucville Shotokan Karate Club – Tucville (Sensei Leonard Leuwaisee): YMCA Dojo Sensei’s 5th Dan Roger, 4th Dans Keith & Malcolm, 3rd Dans Matthew, Andre & Leonard, 1st Dan Bevon and Shihan Amir Khouri 8th Dan.

YMCA karate classes will close on Friday 13th December 2024 and re-open on Monday 6th January 2025 at regular times.

(ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading Examinations)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Jai Hind Jaguars trounce North Soesdyke Masters to claim O50s title

Jai Hind Jaguars trounce North Soesdyke Masters to claim O50s title

Dec 04, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- On a day blessed with glorious sunshine, Jai Hind Jaguars inserted North Soesdyke Masters to take first strike in the finals of the BMC O50s tournament. North Soesdyke were rocked...
Read More
BMC invites clubs/teams to register for the 2025 BMC O40s Tournament

BMC invites clubs/teams to register for the 2025...

Dec 04, 2024

ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading Examinations

ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading

Dec 04, 2024

Rana five-for and enterprising batting put Bangladesh in the driver’s seat

Rana five-for and enterprising batting put...

Dec 03, 2024

ANSA McAL on board with inaugural National Futsal C/ship

ANSA McAL on board with inaugural National Futsal...

Dec 03, 2024

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup...

Dec 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]