ANUG calls on government to eschew partisan politics, increase transparency

Kaieteur News- New leader of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Dr. Mark France has called on the government to eschew partisan politicking and to increase transparency and accountability with the spending of Guyanese tax dollars.

France was elected on November 30, 2024 when that fledgling party held its fifth National Conference at the Georgetown Club. Dr. France also encouraged the main opposition to engender constructive criticism dialogue in creating equitable solutions for the myriad of issues plaguing Guyana and – not just “criticise for the sake of criticism”. The new ANUG leader also thanked the media for the body of work they produce, and reminded them of their journalistic ethos to acquit themselves by conducting enhanced due diligence, investigative and forensic journalism, and deliver unfiltered and unbiased information, to the public.

At the conference, a report on the activities of the party for the preceding year (2023-2024) as well as the fully Audited Financial Report for 2023-2024 was presented. This was delivered by the outgoing General Secretary, Mr. Timothy Jonas, SC.

Jonas thanked all for their volunteerism and encouraged leveraging of all opportunities to accelerate growth and alleviate inadequacies facing our fellow Guyanese, daily.

Regarding the elections of office bearers of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-2026, this process was administered by the Accounting Firm, Ram & McRae. Mr. Christopher Ram directly supervised ANUG’s election process. France, praised the outgoing Executive Committee and acknowledged their unswerving commitment to ANUG. He also thanked all ANUG members for continued support and reposing confidence in ANUG. The new 2024-2026 Executives were then tasked with taking ANUG to the next level. This involves interacting with all stakeholders in Guyana to listen to the issues affecting all of Guyana and putting forward logical and reachable solutions.

ANUG anticipates accelerated communication with the media network, to ensure that all Guyanese are equitably represented. Additionally, Dr. France entreated all political parties and GECOM to ensure that our (Guyana’s) Constitution, in its present form, is obeyed. He observed that Campaign Financing continues to be a combustible issue, with many of the political parties yet (unwilling?) to submit a report of their Campaign Expenses for the General and Regional Elections of March 2020 and thereafter. Finally, ANUG’s Chairman, Dr. France, highlighted other areas of concern which ANUG will be addressing in the ensuing term and asked for the enhanced participation from all members and Guyanese, at large, as ANUG’s Manifesto will be forthcoming.

The results were as follow:

Chairman – Dr. Mark France.

General Secretary – Jonathan Subrian Esq.

Assistant General Secretary – Mr. Joel Ramesh.

Finance Secretary (Treasurer) – Mr. Stephen Patterson.

Organizing Secretary – Mr. Javeed Ally.

Committee Members (10)

Ms. Mary Ann Correia.

Ms. Laura Singh.

Ms. Maria Fraser.

​​​Mr. Niall Stanton.

Mr. Kurt Anderson.

​​​Mr. Javis Charles.

​​Mr. Mohamed Esau Shaheed.

Mr. Akeem McDonald.

Mr. Dexter George.

Mr. Arron Austin.

