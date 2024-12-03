Latest update December 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Someash Boyer benefits from Project "Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana"

Dec 03, 2024

-Compliments of Ravi Etwaroo of Cricket Zone, USA

 Kaieteur Sports- Thirteen-years-old allrounder Someash Boyer of Cummings Lodge Secondary School is the latest cricketer to benefit from this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. He was the recipient of one pair of cricket shoes that was donated by Ravi Etwaroo of Cricket Zone USA, Bronx, New York.

The Better Hope CC cricketer recently took part in the just concluded Demerara Cricket Board Inter Association Under15 tournament, representing East Coast. His stand out performance was 4 wickets vs East Bank. Etwaroo, as he always does, responded immediately when he was approached for this assistance. Over the years, he has contributed to this initiative and helped many cricket clubs and young cricketers in Guyana and overseas. Young Boyer and this initiative are very thankful for the assistance and we encourage the general public to support the business. We are pleased to be part of his development and every other young and aspiring cricketer in Guyana. He was encouraged to balance the game with his education. The aim of this initiative is to keep as many young people as possible off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth program, will also benefit.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

  • Morally Right. Legally wrong

    …Peeping Tom Morally Right. Legally wrong Kaieteur News- The situation concerning the disputed parliamentary seat held... more

