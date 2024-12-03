Several athletes and coaches aiming to benefit from India’s JAIN University scholarships

Kaieteur Sports- Several local athletes and coaches will be headed to India early next year on a historic scholarship opportunity at JAIN University.

The top-class sports specific institution will be home to those selected as they look to improve their specific and collective knowledge base and to not only impart to others on their return but to pave the way as the first batch for others to come.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. made the disclosure at the National Sports Awards ceremony for 2023 on November 28 at Castellani House, Georgetown.

One athlete and a coach have been drawn from the respective disciplines of Badminton, Basketball, Cricket, Golf, Swimming and Table Tennis.

“This is a big achievement,” Minister Ramson Jr. told the athletes and coaches while delivering the feature address at the National Sports Awards ceremony.

“You are going to be paving the way for many more athletes. It’s a fantastic opportunity,” Ramson said.

The Minister committed to keeping constant contact with the athletes and coaches, offering support during their stay in India.

JAIN is one the universities that is onboard with the government’s flagship Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, which offers thousands of Guyanese the opportunity to study at universities across the globe.

“We are going to continue to assess this programme that they are doing with us, but from what we have seen already it is a fantastic programme that is sport-specific.”

Minister Ramson urged the recipients to maximize on the “great facilities” they will experience at Jain University, noting that it is incumbent on them to transfer the knowledge and experience to the younger ones upon return.

JAIN University, is renowned as the best university in Bangalore, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) promoted by JAIN Trust (JAIN University Trust) creates an exceptional space for an enhanced learning experience.

The vibrant culture of the University has embraced innovation, and its entrepreneurial perspective encourages students, staff, and faculty to challenge convention, lead discovery, and explore new ways of learning.

With a wide range of programmes and faculties, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) stands out as a beacon of academic excellence in the city, offering some of the best courses in Bangalore.

(Several athletes and coaches aiming to benefit from India’s JAIN University scholarships)