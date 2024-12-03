Latest update December 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

ANSA McAL on board with inaugural National Futsal C/ship

Dec 03, 2024 Sports

-Action kicks off today

Kaieteur Sports- After weeks of rigorous preparation, the much-anticipated President’s National Futsal Championship is set to commence tonight at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. Spanning from today until January 1, 2025, the tournament promises to be a showcase of skill and determination, featuring 64 teams vying for a grand prize of $2 million.

In a significant boost to the championship, ANSA McAL Distribution Inc. joined the roster of sponsors supporting the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation to make this event one of the largest futsal tournaments in the nation.

Yesterday, a sponsorship presentation ceremony was held at ANSA McAL’s Beterverwagting headquarters, where key representatives from the company, including Triston Freeman, Business Unit Head for Lucozade; Tanita Hunter, Business Unit Head for Heineken; and Jamal Baird, Senior Brand Manager for Magnum, affirmed their commitment to the tournament. They were joined by Kashif and Shanghai Organisation executives Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey Major, marking a momentous occasion for the sport.   Through its flagship brands including Lucozade, Heineken, and Magnum, ANSA McAL has provided substantial contributions to ensure the success of this inaugural championship. Muhammad expressed his gratitude, emphasising the partnership’s importance in fostering talent and enhancing the competitive spirit of the over 640 players involved.

Magnum’s Senior Brand Manager, Jamal Baird (second from left) handing over sponsorship to Kashif Muhammad in the presence of Heineken Business Unit Head, Tanita Hunter, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major and Triston Freeman Lucozade’s Business Head.  

“We are extremely happy to collaborate once again with ANSA McAL Distribution Inc. to host this national championship,” Muhammad said. “This partnership goes a long way in developing players’ skills and will have a significant impact on the overall growth of futsal in our country.”

With expectations high, Muhammad assured that player and patron safety is a top priority. “We have made arrangements for secure parking and a player-friendly venue,” he stated.

“While the tournament begins at the National Gymnasium, our hopes still lies in the hands of the contractors for the latter phase and finals to be played at the newly renovated Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.”

Meanwhile, Triston Freeman, Lucozade’s Business Unit Head, also shared his excitement. “Lucozade has always been committed to supporting sports initiatives across the country. This partnership not only aids in the development of futsal but also gives players an opportunity to compete on a larger stage,” Freeman remarked.

K&S Organisation executive, Kashif Muhammad (center) speaking at yesterday’s presentation.

In a featured remark, Jamal Baird, Magnum’s Brand Manager, further highlighted ANSA McAL’s alignment with social and corporate responsibility, underscoring the importance of initiatives like this in fostering community development.

The competition boasts an impressive prize structure for both male and female categories: – The men’s tournament will see the winning team collecting a first-place purse of $2,000,000, second place finishers will cart off with $1,000,000, while third and fourth place finishers will get a chance to walk away with $500,000 and $200,000, respectively.  It was stated that all losers in the tournament will receive $30,000. Additionally, the final six teams will be outfitted with uniforms for the business end of the tournament.

The Female segment of the tournament will see a 1st prize – $200,000, 2nd- $100,000, 3rd- $60,000 and 4th- $40,000.

With the support of ANSA McAL and its prominent brands, this inaugural President’s National Futsal Championship is poised to set a benchmark for future tournaments. As the action unfolds, fans can expect electrifying matches and the emergence of new futsal stars.

