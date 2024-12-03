Latest update December 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

791 drivers nabbed speeding in last week of November-police

Dec 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- In a concerted effort to improve road safety, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reported that 791 drivers were caught exceeding the speed limit in the final week of November.

Of these, 190 drivers were issued tickets for their violations as part of ongoing traffic enforcement exercises conducted across all regional police stations.

Multiple speeding tickets issued by police to drivers.

A statement from the GPF a total of 4,276 cases were recorded during this period. “As far as possible and with the deployment of available resources, traffic ranks were out and about seeking to prevent accidents and improve road safety,” the statement said.

In addition to speeding, the GPF identified several other traffic offences. These were: 192 cases of drivers failing to wear seat belts, and 76 cases of faulty packing of load, “with motor lorries transporting construction materials being the major contributor,” according to police. Additionally, the police also recorded 291 cases of individuals failing to wear safety helmets, and instances where drivers allowed pillion riders without helmets.

These efforts align with recent directives from President Irfaan Ali, who held a meeting with the GPF in November to discuss road safety concerns. During the meeting, President Ali instructed the force to take immediate action against a range of roadway offences, including speeding, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.

In response to growing concerns over speeding, President Ali revealed plans to introduce stricter penalties for repeat offenders. He announced that the GPF would begin publishing the names of drivers who exceed the speed limit more than three times and would suspend their licenses for repeat offenses. “They are now going to go through all the drivers because this public notice was there, and they will move in accordance with the law to have those licenses suspended,” President Ali said. The President also shared specific statistics, revealing that 893 speeding tickets were issued in November alone along the New Heroes Highway, signalling a particular focus on high-speed violations in that area.

