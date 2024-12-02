(Wharton’s brilliance propels Chase’s Academic to another Republic Bank U18 title)

Latest update December 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM

Dec 02, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Chase’s Academic Foundation reaffirmed their dominance in the Republic Bank eight-team Under-18 Football League by storming to an emphatic 8-1 victory over Dolphin Secondary in the final round game held Sunday at the Ministry of Education Ground. Spearheaded by their talismanic captain Bryan Wharton, the team celebrated yet another league triumph, cementing their unbeaten run in the 2024 tournament.

Wharton, who finished the competition with a staggering 17 goals, delivered a masterclass performance in the final, earning both the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Highest Goal Scorer awards. The prolific striker netted five of Chase’s eight goals, leaving Dolphin’s defense in tatters. His goals came at blistering speed, finding the back of the net in the 2nd, 5th, 9th, 49th, and 50th minutes, setting the tone for an early rout.

Nyron Barrow (51’) and Omar Sam (62’) added to the tally, completing the demolition and lifting Chase to the championship win once more. Dolphin’s solitary goal came too late to alter the inevitable outcome. Wharton’s explosive start, with two quick goals, dismantled Dolphin’s defensive confidence, paving the way for another dominant display by Chase.

Flavio Larose, Chase’s goalkeeper, also had an outstanding tournament. He conceded just one goal in the final and walked away with the Best Goalkeeper Award, underscoring his vital role in the team’s success.

Chase’s Academic Foundation football captain Bryan Wharton (left) receiving the Republic Bank MVP award from Petra’s Co-Director Troy Mendonca

While Dolphin Secondary suffered a heavy defeat in the final game of the league, their overall performance in this year’s championship earned them 18 points and a coveted spot in the upcoming KFC International Goodwill U18 Football Series. The series will feature powerhouse teams such as defending champions Clarendon College of Jamaica, St. Benedict’s College and Speyside High School of Trinidad and Tobago, alongside Annai Secondary, DC Caesar Fox Secondary, and Suriname’s Secondary School League winner.

Earlier in the day, West Ruimveldt clinched fourth place with a commanding 8-0 win over President’s College. The team was also recognized as the Most Disciplined Team, a testament to their sportsmanship throughout the seven weeks of competition. Meanwhile, Waramuri Secondary claimed third place, finishing with 15 points in the standings.

Meanwhile in a post-match interview, Wharton praised his team’s hard work and dedication. Captain Wharton reflecting on victory stated that: “After the first goal, we were confident that the championship was ours,” Wharton said. “Scoring the early goals made it easier to dominate the match. I’m incredibly proud of my teammates for their performance throughout the tournament. Winning the league was one of our primary goals, and now we’re setting our sights on the KFC Goodwill Series to showcase our talents against even stronger opponents.”

The tournament was made possible through sponsorship from Republic Bank Limited, with additional backing from Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta Brand), Tiger Rentals, and MVP Sports. The competition was sanctioned by the Ministry of Education and endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, reflecting the event’s significance in nurturing youth football talent in Guyana.

