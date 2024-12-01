Latest update December 1st, 2024 1:08 AM
Dec 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Police ranks and members of the various communities in Berbice are set to throng to the No69 Vikings Ground, Corentyne, Berbice today. The event is the Guyana Police Force Region 6 division organized and day of cricket and Family Fun-Day for cricket teams and members of the GPF.
The main attraction will be a 7-a-side 11 overs softball cricket competition.
All the various police subdivisions and departments in Region 6 and other teams are expected to take part in the day’s competition. Some female teams are also expected to be a part of the day’s activities which is also expected to feature some indoor and other games.
The male cricket competition has a number of attractive prizes on offer. The winning team is expected to walk away with $150,000. The second prize is $75,000 while the team placing third will collect 25,000.
Action time is 09:00hrs and there will be a lot to eat and drink. (Samuel Whyte)
(Police Softball cricket and Family Fun day set for today in Berbice)
Dec 01, 2024Kaieteur Sports- Police ranks and members of the various communities in Berbice are set to throng to the No69 Vikings Ground, Corentyne, Berbice today. The event is the Guyana Police Force Region 6...
Nov 30, 2024
Nov 30, 2024
Nov 30, 2024
Nov 30, 2024
Nov 30, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- It is a curious feature of the modern age that the more complex our agreements, the more... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]