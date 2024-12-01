Police Softball cricket and Family Fun day set for today in Berbice

Kaieteur Sports- Police ranks and members of the various communities in Berbice are set to throng to the No69 Vikings Ground, Corentyne, Berbice today. The event is the Guyana Police Force Region 6 division organized and day of cricket and Family Fun-Day for cricket teams and members of the GPF.

The main attraction will be a 7-a-side 11 overs softball cricket competition.

All the various police subdivisions and departments in Region 6 and other teams are expected to take part in the day’s competition. Some female teams are also expected to be a part of the day’s activities which is also expected to feature some indoor and other games.

The male cricket competition has a number of attractive prizes on offer. The winning team is expected to walk away with $150,000. The second prize is $75,000 while the team placing third will collect 25,000.

Action time is 09:00hrs and there will be a lot to eat and drink. (Samuel Whyte)

