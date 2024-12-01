Kharag family to sponsor feature event at Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Boxing Day horserace meet

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- A number of sponsors have indicated their willingness to be a part of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Boxing Day horserace meet, slated for the entity’s venue Bush Lot, Farm Corentyne Berbice.

Among them are a number of long serving acquaintances including major sponsors The Kharag family of the USA and their business entity, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, and Trophy Stall.

The family has committed close to $2.5M in cash trophies and other incentives for the feature C1 and Lower event.

Seven races are carded for the day with prize monies topping the $7M mark.

The winning animals in the feature C1 race will gallop away with $1.2M and the Kharag Family trophy over a mile.

The event for H1 and lower animals has a winning purse of $500,000 and trophy with the distance being seven furlongs.

The winner of the H and lower event gets $250,000 and trophy in the seven furlongs race.

There is a race for 2-years-old Guyana Bred animals with the winner set to collect $220,000 and trophy over six furlongs.

The winner of the event for Three years old open Guyana bred horses has a first prize pegged at $500,000 and trophy over seven furlongs.

The J and lower animals will be running over 6 furlongs with the winner set to take home $300,000 and trophy.

The owner of the winning horse in the race for the K non-winners and L open animals over 6 furlongs will collect $250,000 and trophy.

The Guyana Bred 2 years old maiden animals will compete over 5 furlongs with the winner set to gallop away with $250,000 and trophy.

The final event for L open animals over 6 furlongs has a pole position take of $250,000 and trophy.

Incentives will be presented to the outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable compliments of Businessman Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall.

The KMTC has been touted as one of the top horse racing venues in the country and an exciting day of racing is anticipated for the December 26th race meet.

The event will be conducted using the rules of The Kennard Memorial Turf Club.

Interested persons can make contact with Isaac Dalloo on 689-0629, Fazal Habibulla 657-7010, T. Jagdeo 618-7278 or Ropnauth Sewsankar 678-6722 for entry and other details.

Race time is 12:30hrs.

