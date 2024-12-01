Clarification Needed for Overseas Students on $100,000 Cash Grant

Dear Editor,

The Government of Guyana’s announcement of a $100,000 cash grant for all citizens aged 18 and older is a promising initiative, but as a student currently studying overseas, I am concerned about how this program will accommodate citizens like myself.

The Government has stated that even Guyanese citizens abroad will be eligible for the grant, yet there has been no explanation of how those of us outside the country at the time of registration will be included. For students pursuing education abroad, this lack of clarity is troubling.

Many questions remain unanswered:

Will there be an online registration system for citizens who are overseas on studies, training or work and won’t be back home until after the registration period?

As students, we are already burdened with the challenges of adapting to a foreign environment, managing academic pressures, and navigating financial constraints. The cash grant would be a much-needed support, yet the uncertainty surrounding our inclusion leaves us feeling overlooked.

It is essential for the Government to address this issue promptly. Overseas students are as much a part of the Guyanese community as those residing within its borders, and we should not be excluded due to logistical oversights.

I respectfully urge the relevant authorities to clarify the process and ensure that students and other citizens abroad are not left behind in this important initiative. Transparency and inclusivity are vital to the success of this program.

Sincerely,

Nathan Grant

