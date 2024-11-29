‘Not everyone will get cash grant before Christmas, it might come in good for New Year’ – Jagdeo

Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday announced that while the government is looking to distribute the $100,000 one-off cash grant to public servants and pensioners first – not every citizen will receive theirs before Christmas.

At his press conference on Thursday Jagdeo said, “What I can say to Guyanese is that they will get it, not everyone will get it before Christmas. A lot of people ask, Oh, will I get it before Christmas but I would say to people you still will get it…and it might come in good after Christmas.”

The Vice President stated that he had previously stated since the cash grant initiative was first announced by President Irfaan Ali in October, that the process would take the government about five months to complete.

“The president said that we are trying to hurry this up to see if we can complete at least the public servants and the pensioners before the end of the year. We may be able to do that and then a number of other people who are registered…” Jagdeo noted.

On Wednesday, the Committee of Supply approved $30.5 billion to cater for the distribution of the one-off $100,000 cash grant to citizens 18 years and above. This is expected to cover the first phase of the distribution and includes public servants and pensioners. Jagdeo also disclosed that the government is aiming to distribute the cash grant to about 300,000 persons before the end of the year. Jagdeo noted that the 2025 budget which is expected to be passed by February will cater for the second phase of the distribution of the $100,000 cash grant.

“And then we can seek to appropriate the balance of the money, we anticipate that it will be about another $30 billion because we think about 600,000 adults you have in the country, or just over that…” the Vice President stated.

The Vice President noted that the government anticipates that in the future there will be similar grants. As such, he noted that once the government completes the database for the distribution the future distribution will become easier.

