Latest update December 1st, 2024 4:00 AM
Dec 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Two contractors have submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) to extend the Baramita Cottage Hospital located in Region One.
The contractors, Supreme Contracting & Supplies and Andrect Engineering & Construction, have expressed an interest working on the $548M project.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Health
Extension of Baramita Cottage Hospital Region#1/
(Baramita Hospital to undergo $548M extension)
