Baramita Hospital to undergo $548M extension

Kaieteur News- Two contractors have submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) to extend the Baramita Cottage Hospital located in Region One.

The contractors, Supreme Contracting & Supplies and Andrect Engineering & Construction, have expressed an interest working on the $548M project.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Extension of Baramita Cottage Hospital Region#1/

(Baramita Hospital to undergo $548M extension)