Top athletes and officials recognized at 2023 National Sports Awards

– KN Sports Editor among honourees for service to sports

By Rawle Toney Jr.

Kaieteur Sports – On a dazzling Thursday evening under the stars on the lawns of Castellani House, the 2023 National Sports Awards celebrated the crème de la crème of Guyanese sports, and if one thing was clear, it’s that 2023 belonged to track and field.

It was a night of gold, grit, and glory, where track and field emerged as the undisputed champion of champions, reaffirming its status as the jewel in Guyana’s sporting crown.

As the nation’s best gathered to honour their achievements, the message was clear: 2023 wasn’t just a good year for athletics—it was legendary.

First up, taking the crown as Senior Sportsman of the Year, was none other than sprint sensation Emanuel Archibald.

Archibald’s 2023 season was nothing short of historic. He left spectators breathless at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, where he blitzed his way to gold in the 100m, becoming the first Guyanese to achieve this feat since 1926.

But he didn’t stop there. At the Pan American Games, Archibald snagged a bronze medal in the 100m—yet another “first” for Guyana’s athletics. His performances have etched his name into the annals of Guyanese sports history and inspired a new generation of sprinters.

On the women’s side, Jasmine Abrams was crowned Senior Sportswoman of the Year. Known for her electric starts and laser-sharp focus, Abrams blazed through the competition at the Pan Am Games, clinching silver in the women’s 100m—the first time a Guyanese woman has done so since the Games began in 1951.

Chess champion Jessica Callender, known for her strategic brilliance, was the runner-up in this category, showcasing the growing diversity in Guyana’s sporting excellence.

If you thought 2023 belonged to the seniors, think again. Tianna Springer, a 16-year-old track prodigy, took home the Junior Sportswoman of the Year award after a season that left us all asking, “Is there anything she can’t do?”

Springer dominated the South American U20 Championships, breaking records and taking gold in the 400m. She then stormed through the CARIFTA Games, capturing gold in the Girls U17 400m.

But the pièce de résistance? Her gold-medal-winning performance at the Youth Commonwealth Games, where she also anchored the 4x400m mixed relay team to a record-breaking victory. With a time of 3:22.07, Springer and her squad shattered the previous Games record set by Australia in 2017.

Speaking of that relay team, let’s give a round of applause to the Youth Commonwealth 4x400m Mixed Relay Team—comprised of Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer—who were rightfully named Team of the Year.

Their performance in Trinidad and Tobago was nothing short of mythical, and their gold-medal finish wasn’t just a win—it was a statement, as they shattered the 2017 Games record time of 3:25.08 set by Australia, to replace it with a time of 3:22.07. Guyana isn’t just competing; we’re dominating.

Behind every great athlete is an even greater coach, and this year’s Male Coach of the Year, Mark Scott, has proven just that. His work with Tianna Springer and the national athletics team has been pivotal in Guyana’s resurgence on the international stage.

On the cricket front, Tremayne Smartt was named Female Coach of the Year, recognizing her dedication to developing young talent in a sport where Guyana has long excelled.

While athletics stole the show, swimming made sure to leave its mark. Raekwon Noel took home the Junior Sportsman of the Year award after a stellar performance at the CARIFTA Aquatics Championship, where he won five gold medals and broke four national records.

Noel’s dominance in the pool is a testament to Guyana’s growing strength in aquatic sports, and he’s quickly becoming a household name.

Meanwhile, the night also honoured those who have contributed off the field: Reon King and Kenisha Headley were named Male and Female Sports Officials of the Year for their outstanding contributions to cricket and athletics, respectively.

The Athletics Association of Guyana took home the award for Association of the Year, a testament to their leadership in guiding the country’s top athletes to success.

The late Terence Poole, M.S., was honoured with a posthumous award for his service to boxing and the development of sport in Guyana.

Recognizing the importance of corporate support, awards were presented to: Trophy Stall (Small Sponsor), MVP Sports (Medium Sponsor) and ENet (Large Sponsor).

In the media category, Jemima Holmes of the Guyana Times was awarded Print Journalist of the Year, while Avenash Ramzan and Akeem Greene, both of News Room, took home the awards for Broadcast and Non-Print Journalism, respectively.

The night also paid tribute to veteran sports journalists Claude David (Kaieteur News), Donald Duff (former Stabroek News Sports Editor), and Leon Horatio (Guyana Chronicle), each honored for over 25 years of service in sports journalism.