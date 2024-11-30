Murder suspect tells police ‘Kanaima’ killed wife

Kaieteur News- A 53-year-old man, who is in custody for allegedly beating his wife to death on Thursday at Yakarinta Village, North Rupununi, Region Nine, told police that he did not kill her.

The man claims that his wife was murdered by a ‘Kanaima’- a shape shifter in Amerindian Folklore that kills via sorcery.

However, an eyewitness reportedly saw the man beating the woman prior to her death.

The victim, 72-year-old Angelina Mora, of Yakarinta Village, reportedly died sometime between 15:00h and 22:00hrs.

The woman’s niece, Almalita Marshall, who lives close by to Mora’s home told police that at around 15:00hrs she saw the man beating her aunt underneath a cashew tree in their yard.

“Almalita went on to say that the commotion lasted for about two to three minutes during which period she saw the victim fall to the ground,” police said.

Marshall claimed too that the suspect continued beat the woman as she lay on the ground.

Later that day, a 24-year-old Community Health Worker, Nekita Benjamin, was informed that Mora had died at her home.

Benjamin was questioned by police and she told the investigators that an unknown caller had informed her of the woman’s death around 22:00 hrs.

When Benjamin arrived at the couple’s home, the suspect claimed that Mora went straight to bed after drinking somewhere in the village and stopped breathing.

Benjamin reportedly checked for signs of life and when she found none, she proceeded to examine the woman’s body.

She saw marks of violence on Mora’s face, breasts and chest. Benjamin then questioned the suspect about the marks and he allegedly responded, “Yes, we drink and had a lil fight.”

After doing investigations, police arrested the man, who is their prime suspect.

When interrogated, the suspect denied inflicting the injuries seen on the woman’s body, claiming that a ‘Kanaima’ had killed her.

Mora’s body is at the Lethem Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, while the suspect remains in custody.

(Murder suspect tells police ‘Kanaima’ killed wife)