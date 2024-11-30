Linden vs. Georgetown rivalry takes centre stage at GBF Elite 16 Finals

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Basketball fans, the wait is over! The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) Elite 16 Championship Final is finally here, and it’s set to reignite one of the most storied rivalries in Guyanese basketball: Linden vs. Georgetown.

Tonight, at the National Gymnasium, Linden’s Victory Valley Royals and Georgetown’s Ravens will battle for more than just a trophy—they’ll fight for pride, legacy, and city supremacy in what promises to be an epic showdown.

This isn’t just any game. It’s a clash of offensive firepower vs. defensive grit, a collision of styles and strategies, and a showcase of some of the best basketball talent Guyana has to offer.

The Victory Valley Royals stormed into the finals with a commanding 102-90 victory over the Kwakwani Untouchables in the semi-finals.

Leading the charge was the unstoppable Harold Adams, who had a jaw-dropping 48 points in a performance that left fans in awe.

Whether he was slicing through defenders in the paint or draining shots from beyond the arc, Adams put on a scoring clinic.

His supporting cast—Orlan Glasgow (22 points) and Yonnick Tappin (17 points)—ensured the Royals maintained their offensive onslaught throughout the game.

But it wasn’t smooth sailing. Kwakwani, led by Damir Gladstone’s impressive 33-point effort, mounted a fierce comeback in the third quarter, tying the game at 68.

However, the Royals’ offensive firepower proved too much in the fourth quarter, as they pulled away with a 34-point blitz to secure their spot in the finals.

Ravens, on the other hand, earned their finals berth with an 84-81 nail-biter against the Eagles.

The Eagles soared early, building a 21-10 lead in the first quarter and holding a 36-26 advantage at halftime. But the Ravens were just getting started.

Led by national point guard Nikkoloi Smith, who poured in 21 points, the Ravens launched a furious third-quarter comeback, outscoring the Eagles by 19 points.

Dominic Vincente (19 points) and Shemar Huntley (16 points) delivered key buckets, while Jude Corlette anchored the defence, holding the Eagles to just 13 points in that pivotal quarter.

Despite a valiant fourth-quarter rally by the Eagles, led by Zian Gray (22 points) and Michael Turner (20 points), the Ravens held on to punch their ticket to the final showdown.

With both teams riding high on momentum, the finals are shaping up to be a basketball purist’s dream.

Royals boast an explosive offense that can light up the scoreboard at will. Harold Adams is the heart of their attack, but with Glasgow and Tappin ready to step up, Royals have plenty of firepower to keep Ravens on their toes.

Ravens counter with a balanced attack and defensive intensity. Smith’s leadership, combined with the scoring abilities of Vincente and Huntley, makes them a threat on both ends of the court. And with Corlette locking down the paint, they’ll look to stifle the Royals’ high-octane offence.

But this isn’t just about a trophy and the $300,000 prize for the winner. This is about Linden vs. Georgetown—a rivalry steeped in history, passion, and pride.

Will Harold Adams and the Royals continue their scoring spree and bring the title back to Linden? Or will Nikkoloi Smith and the Ravens ground the high-flying Royals and claim victory for Georgetown?

Before the grand finale tips off, the Kwakwani Untouchables and the Eagles will face off in the third-place matchup at 7:30 PM.