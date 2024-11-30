Dinar Trading and Forrester’s Concrete solidify support

One Guyana / K&S National Futsal Championship…



Kaieteur Sports – As momentum continues to gather ahead of next week’s kick-off of the historic One Guyana National Futsal Championship organaised by the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation (K&S) and powered by the Government of Guyana, corporate support continues to gather momentum also.

On board in a solid way are Dinar Trading and Forrester’s Concrete. Both entities have expressed their pleasure in partnering with the K&S Organisation for this huge 64-Team championship which has attracted teams from across Guyana.

In presenting their sponsorship, Ms. Akiesha Forrester, Creative Director of Forrester’s Concrete, in the presence of Ms. Althea Alli, General Secretary and Co-Director of the K&S Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major, Ms. Forrester posited that they had no hesitation in support, once approached.

She said that the entity which has branches spread across Guyana, anticipates a solid championship which creates many opportunities for players to showcase their talent and vie for the prizes on offer.

“We would like to wish all the teams the best and we are looking forward to exciting matches throughout the tournament.”

Similarly, CEO of Dinar Trading, Bro. Iqubal Hussein said that his company was very excited to be back in partnership with the K&S Organisation for a championship that will be one to be remembered.

Hussein said that handing over the cheque brought back memories of old whenever it came to the year end football put on by Kashif & Shangahi, noting that everyone looked forward to the end of year spectacle.

“We at Dinar Trading are more that happy to see the return of you guys and even though it’s a new format you’ll be doing, we have no doubt that it would be quality as usual and that the players and fans would be equally satisfied.

Competition is set to kick off on Tuesday next, December 3 at the National Gymnasium with the official march past of the contesting teams and the first set of matches, after the opening ceremony