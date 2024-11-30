Latest update November 30th, 2024 1:00 AM

Battle for Glory: Petra-MVP Sports Girls U11 Football Championship reaches thrilling Semi-Final Stage

Nov 30, 2024 Sports

Marian Academy (in blue & white) eager to secure semi-final ticket day against Potaro Primary.

Marian Academy (in blue & white) eager to secure semi-final ticket day against Potaro Primary.

 

Kaieteur Sports – The road to the 2024 MVP Sports-Petra Organisation Girls Under-11 Football Championship title narrows today as the tournament moves into its highly anticipated semi-final stage. Four top-ranked teams, brimming with talent and determination, are set to clash at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of Girl’s football.

Waramuri Primary touted as favourites in today semifinal's matchup.

Waramuri Primary touted as favourites in today semifinal’s matchup.

Defending champions Marian Academy, led by the electrifying Chrissyanne Persaud, will face a stern challenge from Potaro Primary, an equally unbeaten powerhouse. Marian Academy has been the team to beat this season, with Persaud’s hat-trick in their 5-0 demolition of Smith Memorial Primary in the quarterfinals serving as a statement of intent.

Yet, Potaro’s Reniese Joseph has matched that brilliance, guiding her team to victories against formidable opponents, including One Mile and North Georgetown Primary. With both teams boasting unbeaten records and potent attacking threats, this matchup promises to be an explosive contest for a coveted spot in the final.

On the other side of the draw, Waramuri Top Primary locks horns with St John the Baptist Primary in a clash steeped in intrigue. Waramuri, who triumphed 1-0 over St John’s in an earlier encounter, will rely on the sharp finishing of Keshanna Thomas to maintain their unbeaten streak. St John’s, after a rocky start that included a goalless draw and an early defeat, has shown resilience to reach this stage. Their determination will be tested as they aim to avenge their previous loss and earn their place in the final.

As the semi-finals get underway today, the atmosphere at the MoE ground is expected to be electric. Fans are invited to witness the future stars of girls’ football showcase their skills, teamwork, and unyielding passion for the sport.

This tournament is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of grassroots football and youth development. Thanks to the dedication of Title sponsor MVP Sports, as well as entities like Guyana Beverage Inc., V&V Distributors. Addition support from the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sports, and Ministry of Education continues to inspire the next generation of footballers.

 

 

 

