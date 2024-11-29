Home Affairs Min. inks $1.1B in contracts for Police Force & Prison Service

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday signed $1.1 billion in contracts for several projects under the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

According to information released by the ministry, these projects aim to bolster infrastructure and services under its mandate. This publication understands that the works encompass a wide range of developmental initiatives designed to enhance operational capacity and improve living and working conditions for staff and the public.

Signing the eleven projects at the Ministry’s Brickdam office was Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry, Andre Ally.

In his address to the contractors during a simple ceremony, the Permanent Secretary highlighted the importance of completing the projects on time and within scope, ensuring that they align with the Ministry’s vision of delivering high-quality infrastructure.

“This significant investment underscores our focus on enhancing infrastructure to better serve our communities and workforce. It is imperative that contractors maintain timelines and adhere to safety standards to ensure the success of these projects,” he told the contractors.

The PS also informed the contractors of the need for their workers to adhere to safety protocols by always wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), stressing that workers’ safety is a top priority.

“Contractors have pledged their commitment to completing the work on schedule, ensuring that the highest standards are upheld,” the ministry noted.

Of the $1.1 billion in contracts, the PS signed a $180,124,701 contract with Sheriff Construction Inc. to construct Female Living Quarters at Mazaruni Prison (Lot 2). This project is expected to be completed within a year.

A contract valued at $191,564,447 was inked with Advance Engineering to complete a Male Living Quarters at Mazaruni Prison (Lot 3) within 12 months.

The ministry will be constructing a Staff Living Quarters at the Lusignan Prison (Lot 4) and these works will be done by NP Contracting & Transporting Services for $161,285,125. According to the ministry, the contractor has a duration of 12 months to complete the project.

Another project is for the construction of Trade Shop (Lot 1) and this will also be undertaken by NP Contracting & Transporting Services to the value of $87,526,782. The project had a deadline of 10 months.

For the Guyana Prison Service, there will be an upgrade to the Fire Suppression System at the Lusignan Prison, and the works will be conducted by Energy Empire. The project will cost $27,288,922 and has a duration of seven months.

The ministry further disclosed that Professional Engineering and Construction Service will undertake the expansion of the New Amsterdam Prison Power Network for $132,450,675. The project has a six-month deadline.

For the Mazaruni Prison, a project was signed for the construction of a Caged Walkway. Undertaking the works is Shop Modern Guyana for $79,651,960. That project is scheduled to be completed in nine months.

Another project entails the rehabilitation of Rockcastle Building at Mazaruni Prison. Contractor SBC Construction Supplies & Transportation was awarded a $119,393,040 contract and is expected to complete the works within six months.

NP Contracting & Transporting Services was awarded another contract. The entity will be constructing the Officer Living Quarters at New Amsterdam for $39,991,980. The project has a duration of eight months.

Notably, the same contractor will also be building the Officer Living Quarters at Wisroc, Region 10. This project is valued at $37,562,952 and will be completed within eight months.

Finally, the Amerindian Village of Paramakatoi in Region Eight will get a brand-new police station within six months. The Permanent Secretary signed a contract with K & D Contracting Services for $40,853,190.

