Kaieteur News- Guyana tun flippin’ paradise. Everything does flip—land, house, car, even dem lil garden lots. But Dem Boys hear ‘bout de latest flippin’ scheme, and dis one tek de cake.

One man win a big government contract. Big money, big ting. De man sign he name, flash he pearly whites, an’ pose fuh de cameras. Dem call he a “contractor.” De problem is, de man ain’t know de difference between cement and concrete. He tek de advance money, buy a big ride, and even sponsor a BBQ lime. But when time come fuh do de work, de man deh stuck like a broke-down tractor in muddy sand.

De man behind schedule bad. Not one week, not two weeks—months! Dem government people start sending letters, calling fuh meetings, an’ giving deadline pon top ah deadline. But dis man smart. He seh, “I got a plan!”

Guess wah? He decide fuh flip de contract! Yes, you hear right. He looking fuh sell de same contract wha he win to somebody else. He find a man who actually know how fuh do de work an’ seh, “You tek dis contract, you pay me a small fee fuh de hustle.” Small fee? Is millions!

Imagine dat. Is now contracts does flip just like land. You ain’t need skills no more. All you need is connections, a lil fancy talk, an’ a big smile. You don’t even haffi lift a hammer or mix a batch ah mortar. Just get de contract, flip it, an’ laugh all de way to de bank.

De man who buy de contract gun sweat blood to meet dem deadlines, while de first man sitting comfy in he hammock sipping coconut water. Dem Boys seh flippin’ gone to a next level in dis country. One day somebody gon flip dem pension. Watch an’ see!

But dem boys seh dis: Guyana might be a flippin’ nation, but de real flippin’ gon start when de taxpayers find out who really flipping dem money.

