Nandlall not worried about allegations made by ‘Melly Mel’

– encourages her to produce evidence

Kaieteur News- Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall on Wednesday brushed aside allegations made by social media commentator Melissa Atwell, known as ‘Melly Mel’.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, Nandlall dismissed the claims, stating, “Not at all, absolute nonsense, absolute nonsense. It has no credibility and I challenge her and anyone else to prove me wrong…She will hopefully come to the court or be represented and produce whatever evidence she has.”

He added, “You have seen six days have passed. Where is this volume of evidence that she has that connects me to her. As I said I don’t know the woman, I don’t speak to the woman, I have never met the woman.”

The Attorney General recently filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Atwell, who is based in the United States, over nine posts she made on Facebook. The posts included accusations that Nandlall shared sensitive information about the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) executives inter alia, with her.

The suit, filed in the High Court last Friday, accuses Atwell of publishing defamatory statements on her Facebook page on November 21, 2024.

The lawsuit claims that Atwell’s posts contained false, malicious, and defamatory allegations that have irreparably damaged Nandlall’s reputation and standing as a senior attorney and government minister. According to the Attorney General, the accusations portray him as a thief, a murderer, and someone unfit to hold public office or practice law.

The legal action seeks: damages exceeding $100 million for libel, an injunction to prevent Atwell from publishing similar material and an order for the removal of all defamatory posts from her Facebook page.

“The nine publications made by the Defendant that have been complained about in these proceedings have seriously and irreparably damaged and are likely to continue to seriously and irreparably damage, the reputation and standing of the Claimant among his Cabinet colleagues, his political peers and indeed all right-thinking members of society in Guyana, the Caribbean and throughout the world,” the document said.

Nandlall emphasized that Atwell’s posts are part of a “malicious and spiteful defamatory campaign” intended to lower his status. Nandlall noted that he has never interacted with Atwell and is only aware of her presence on social media.

“The entire smear campaign launched against the claimant is based upon manufactured allegations, maliciously intended to destroy the claimant’s reputation and professional standing…” the court filing stated.

(Nandlall not worried about allegations made by ‘Melly Mel’)