Hope to get $4.5B new water treatment plant

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana through the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), an agency under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Water will soon construct a brand-new water treatment plant at Hope, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

GWI tendered seeking bids for the ‘Procurement of Plant Design, Supply & Installation of Water Treatment Plant at Hope, East Coast Demerara’.

The project which opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office will be done in two lots. As stated by the government engineer, Lot 1 is estimated to cost $4,110,750,000, while Lot2 is $419,000,000 bringing the total account to $4,529,750,000.

During the reading of bids, it was revealed that six contractors have applied for the project.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) had reported in 2021 that Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal when meeting with residents of the Hope Lowland Community, he said at the time that the government would be conducting a feasibility study for the construction of a new water treatment plant to serve the East Coast of Demerara.

The residents were informed by the minister that the project will be funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Based on the outcome of the study, funds will be made available to construct the treatment plant, which will source water from the Hope Canal, DPI reported.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Water Inc.

Procurement of Plant Design, Supply & Installation of Water Treatment Plant at Hope, East Coast Demerara.