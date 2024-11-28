Govt. will take all steps to promote, protect and provide better health and welfare for citizens

Dear Editor,

Vergenoegen, a village on the famous West Side, now fondly referred to as the Best Side, was the scene of hundreds of enthusiastic residents on Monday, who came out to witness the ever popular, proud and prominent Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, participating in the honour of cutting the ribbon, to mark the opening of the Hope and Justice Center. Sharing the same platform were parliamentarians, government officers, members of the Diplomatic Corp, the IDB, Regional Officers, the media, students, residents and a rhythmic Tassa Group.

There was nothing perfunctory about this opening but rather, after careful planning, foresight and execution by a visionary PPP/C Government, the event was meticulously executed to coincide with the United Nations launching of “UNiTE” campaign, a 16-day “No Excuse” for violence against women and girls, which started on November 25 with the observance of “International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.” This campaign will conclude on December 10 to commemorate “The International Human Rights Day.”

Delivering the feature address in absence of the President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips expressed his fondness and closeness for the people of Region 3. He declared that the Government will be establishing a Hope and Justice Center in each region because of the critical services the Center provides in response to the high level of domestic violence currently being experienced in Guyana. With his self-styled acronym of H-elp, O-pportunity, P-rotection and E-mpowerment, the Honourable Mark Phillips underlined that “Hope is not a word but a Promise” to heal and help when the heart is hurt. He stated, “policies and programmes are rooted in principles” to protect people and provide justice.

The ever, charming, conscientious and charismatic Minister of Human Services and Social Security, the Honourable Vindhya Persaud, graciously thanked the IDB and her hard-working teams from MHSSS to make the Center a reality so that Region 3 will be better police for domestic violence, especially since this region tops the list in the country for the wrong reason. Confirming that the Center is a pilot programme due to the institution being the first Forensic Unit for the State, it will “add a voice to the voiceless” and “stand up for the vulnerable.” Minister Persaud urged the residents if they see something to say something and utilize the services.

With the shrewd, sharp and sound mind of an alert, astute and admirable attorney, the Honourable Minister of Legal Affairs alluded to all the transformational exigencies taking place in Region 3 which are synonymic of Guyana’s dollar development, economically and structurally, deliberate drive, geopolitically and strategically, and, diversified depth, socially and culturally. The brilliant Attorney General was attending Monday’s commissioning of the second Hope and Justice Centre in Guyana, located at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo. As he passed the birth place of the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, he couldn’t help reflecting on all the trappings encapsuled to make Leonora the next town, not overlooking Parika as an endorsement also.

In his remarks, Mr. Anil Nandlall elucidated the PPP/C Government’s commitment not to stand stagnant and static when responding to multiple provocations to confront the various social ills in society. Working assiduously, his ministry along with other stakeholders, are constantly reviewing and amending all the statutory requirements to reform the law in order to accommodate the necessary legal changes and challenges which will provide the foundation to align to current needs.

The AG reported that the Government will not mince words anymore when he philosophized that while “every action has a reaction,” when Guyanese are “hard ears, they must feel.” This unacceptable behaviour has to stop if not eliminated. Domestic violence has been broadened to include all aspects of the consequences from its repercussion, namely: morally, physically, financially and emotionally.

From a South African visit, Minister Persaud birthed the idea of establishing the concept of a Hope and Justice Center. It is a project borrowed from “Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)” which was founded by Dr. Bernard Kouchner in 1971 in France and by a group of doctors and journalists in the wake of war and famine in Biafra, Nigeria. It currently has an international network with 68,000 people working in sections in 77 countries.

The Honourable Prime Minister proclaimed that the Center was not built with bricks but with love and understanding and must be filled not with patients but with compassion and care. While it is designed that the center will be the reason to help those affected by domestic violence, inclusive of both women and men, it is hoped that the numbers will be minimum and not maximum. As was echoed by all the speakers, the PPP/C Government is willing, able and culpable to reach out to the primary needs of society, and, will not hesitate to take all precautions which are necessary to promote, protect and provide better health and welfare for the people, equally and equitably.

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall.

