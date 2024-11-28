Former dumpsite worker sentenced to 11½ years for attempted murder of co-worker

Kaieteur News- A former Eccles landfill site worker was sentenced on Monday to 11.5 years in prison after he was found guilty of the attempted murder committed in 2016.

Ryan Lowe had attacked his co-worker Leroy Cummings at the landfill site leaving him with an amputated arm.

Lowe was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court.

Reports are that on November 23, 2016, at the Dumpsite in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Lowe, 34, wounded Leroy Cummings with the intent to kill. Kaieteur News had reported that Lowe and Cummings are known to each other and they both worked at the Haags-Bosch dumpsite located in Eccles, EBD. The severity of Cummings’ injuries ultimately led to the amputation of his left arm.

During his first court appearance, Lowe was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Following a preliminary inquiry (PI), Senior Magistrate Daly determined that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence, leading to Lowe being committed to stand trial before a judge and jury.

At the trial, Justice Kissoon found Lowe guilty and emphasized the severity of the crime, noting that his actions were both premeditated and brutal.

According to police reports, on the day of the attack, Lowe and some colleagues were drinking while Cummings was asleep in a hammock. Allegedly, Lowe approached Cummings and struck him twice on the knee to wake him up. He then confronted Cummings over some alleged stolen items, which escalated into an argument. In a fit of anger, Lowe grabbed a knife and stabbed Cummings multiple times.

After the attack, Lowe fled the scene and went into hiding. Cummings was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries. After evading police for three years, Lowe was arrested on November 18, 2019.

