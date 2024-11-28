Latest update November 28th, 2024 3:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Former dumpsite worker sentenced to 11½ years for attempted murder of co-worker

Nov 28, 2024 News

Former dumpsite worker sentenced

Ryan Lowe was on Monday sentenced to 11 ½ years for attempted murder (Former dumpsite worker sentenced )

Kaieteur News- A former Eccles landfill site worker was sentenced on Monday to 11.5 years in prison after he was found guilty of the attempted murder committed in 2016.

Ryan Lowe had attacked his co-worker Leroy Cummings at the landfill site leaving him with an amputated arm.

Lowe was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court.

Reports are that on November 23, 2016, at the Dumpsite in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Lowe, 34, wounded Leroy Cummings with the intent to kill. Kaieteur News had reported that Lowe and Cummings are known to each other and they both worked at the Haags-Bosch dumpsite located in Eccles, EBD. The severity of Cummings’ injuries ultimately led to the amputation of his left arm.

During his first court appearance, Lowe was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Following a preliminary inquiry (PI), Senior Magistrate Daly determined that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence, leading to Lowe being committed to stand trial before a judge and jury.

At the trial, Justice Kissoon found Lowe guilty and emphasized the severity of the crime, noting that his actions were both premeditated and brutal.

According to police reports, on the day of the attack, Lowe and some colleagues were drinking while Cummings was asleep in a hammock. Allegedly, Lowe approached Cummings and struck him twice on the knee to wake him up. He then confronted Cummings over some alleged stolen items, which escalated into an argument. In a fit of anger, Lowe grabbed a knife and stabbed Cummings multiple times.

After the attack, Lowe fled the scene and went into hiding. Cummings was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries. After evading police for three years, Lowe was arrested on November 18, 2019.

(Former dumpsite worker sentenced to 11½ years for attempted murder of co-worker)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bakewell supports Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney

Bakewell supports Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney

Nov 28, 2024

Kaieteur Sports- Long time sponsor, Bakewell with over 20 years backing the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, has readily come to the fore to support their new yearend ‘One Guyana’ branded Futsal...
Read More
Captains Face Off ahead of Petra-Republic Bank U18 Football League Final

Captains Face Off ahead of Petra-Republic Bank...

Nov 28, 2024

CWI announces women’s squad for multi-format series in India

CWI announces women’s squad for...

Nov 28, 2024

The Mangra Family: Building a Dynasty of Strength and Dedication

The Mangra Family: Building a Dynasty of Strength...

Nov 28, 2024

Windies break home Test drought with 201-run win over Bangladesh

Windies break home Test drought with 201-run win...

Nov 27, 2024

President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of Guyana’s transformation

President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of...

Nov 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The illusion of compliance

    …Peeping Tom  Kaieteur News- A company can meet the letter of the law. It can tick every box, hit every target. Yet,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]