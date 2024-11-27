When yuh belly cry and yuh plate dry

Kaieteur News- Is Christmas time, and de rich people start wid dem cocktail party parade. Dem boys seh is like a big show – everybody dress up in fancy frock and suit, and dem shoes so shiny, you can see yuh face in it. But de thing funny, man. Dem invite yuh to eat and drink, but mostly drink, ‘cause food scarce like good manners in a rum shop.

Dem boys seh when you reach, de first thing yuh notice is de glasses clinking like music. But no smell of curry or stew chicken – just a lil whiff of tiny food pun big plate. One likkle biscuit wid a spot of paste and one sprig of green leaf pun top. Some people seh is food; dem boys seh is decoration.

And don’t talk ‘bout de drinks! Dem mixologist people, fancy name fuh bartender, pouring wine and rum like water. Dem boys seh, it flowin’ like Demerara River in rainy season. But all de drinks does do is mek yuh forget yuh hungry belly fuh a minute. But when liquor free, yuh does hardly have complainers. Some of de most miserly persons are some of dem wah does attend cocktails, only fuh de freeness.

De conversation is another story. Dem people talkin’ ‘bout charity and de poor, all while sippin’ champagne dat cost more than some people salary. Dem seh dem care, but dem belly full from words, not action. Dem boys seh charity does sound good when you talkin’ wid gold spoon in yuh hand.

And then de snacks small, dem boys seh yuh need a magnifying glass fuh see it. One bite, and it done. But de rich people does clap and laugh like dem invent something great. Meanwhile, dem guests leavin’ hungrier than when dem come, but dem belly full of pretense and a whole heap of nothing.

Dem boys seh cocktail party is a whole show. It ain’t about food; is about who can show off de most and who lucky fuh get invite. And de only thing dem leave people wid is a grumbling belly and a reminder dat dem should have eaten at home before dem attend because unlike other parties, there are no food boxes fuh fetch away dem microscopic-sized snacks.

Talk half. Leff half