Venezuelans remanded for stabbing police constable at Stabroek Market

Kaieteur News- Four Venezuelan nationals were on Tuesday remanded to prison, following a brutal stabbing of a police constable on Saturday.

The accused 21-year-old Victoria La Cruz, 37-year-old Libeth Valasquez, 26-year-old Jesus Herrera, and 19-year-old Gabriel Campose, of Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were jointly charged with attempted murder against Police Constable Nathaniel Giddings. They were accused of using broken glass bottles and a knife to inflict stab wounds to him.

The incident occurred on November 23 at Cornhill Street, Stabroek, Georgetown while the police was on duty around 23:45 hrs.

The accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore who read the charge to them. They were not required to plea to the charge.

According to police statements presented in court, on the date in question, Giddings dressed in plain clothes, was on duty with three other police officers when they witnessed a fight between two of the females accused at the Stabroek Market near Demico.

In an effort to deescalate the situation, Giddings intervened. However, the accused turned on him with broken bottles and a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds to his body and neck. The two males accused then joined the attack. Giddings was subsequently taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is currently admitted as a patient with conditions labelled as critical. The accused were contacted, arrested, cautioned, and charged with the offence.

During the court proceedings, the Venezuelans were unrepresented. Prosecutor Sean Williams objected to bail citing the seriousness of the offense and the fact that the accused were positively identified on CCTV footage capturing the incident. He emphasized that weapons were involved and expressed concerns that granting bail could pose a flight risk, as the accused did not provide a formal address to the police.

The prosecutor requested one month to seek legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding the case’s procedures. As a result, the Venezuelans were remanded to prison and are scheduled to return to court on December 30, 2024, for further proceedings.

