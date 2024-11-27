Shepherd excited for IPL journey with RCB

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has added another chapter to his cricketing journey, joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Secured for US$182,000 at the player auction on Monday, Shepherd expressed his excitement at being part of one of the league’s most iconic franchises.

“Everyone dreams of being in the IPL,” Shepherd shared while speaking to the Media at a cocktail reception ahead of the start of the Global Super League.

He added, “I’m delighted to be going to one of the biggest franchises in the tournament and playing alongside some of the greatest players, including one of the best batsmen ever. It’s a great feeling.”

This isn’t Shepherd’s first brush with the IPL. The dynamic all-rounder has previously represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), gaining valuable exposure to one of cricket’s most competitive leagues.

Shepherd’s IPL record includes 10 matches, where he has claimed 9 wickets at an economy rate of 10.89. With the bat, he has contributed 115 runs at an impressive strike rate of 182.54, showcasing his versatility as a genuine all-rounder.

Reflecting on his past IPL experiences, Shepherd said: “I understand the IPL better now. It’s fast-paced and features the best players in the world, which makes it highly competitive. My time with MI last season gave me a feel for the tournament’s intensity and helped me prepare for what’s ahead.”

At 29, Shepherd believes he has matured as a cricketer, understanding his game better and making smarter decisions on the field.

“I’ve worked on balancing my bowling and batting. I want to remain a genuine all-rounder, contributing equally in both departments. I’ve also learned to read the game better and plan my innings and spells accordingly,” he explained.

While Shepherd prefers not to set rigid goals, he underlines adaptability. “The game dictates my approach. Whether I’m bowling or batting, I focus on the situation at hand, which helps me stay grounded and perform effectively.”

Joining RCB presents an exciting opportunity for Shepherd to shine on the global stage. Known for his ability to bowl impactful death overs and strike big with the bat, he is poised to be a valuable asset for the franchise.

“RCB is a special team, and the chance to contribute to their success is an honour. The IPL is the ultimate stage for a cricketer, and I’m eager to give my best for the team and fans,” Shepherd remarked.

Shepherd’s focus isn’t limited to the IPL. He is also playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the inaugural Guyana Super League (GSL), a tournament he sees as an opportunity to hone his skills further.

“The GSL is a big event, and I’m taking it as seriously as any other major tournament. It’s about building consistency and maintaining high standards,” he said.

(Shepherd excited for IPL journey with RCB)