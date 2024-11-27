President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of Guyana’s transformation

-“We are working to bring the world to Guyana,” – President Ali

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports-President Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to revolutionizing sports in Guyana, unveiling bold plans to transform the nation into a global hub for sporting events and infrastructure.

President Ali’s vision is bold, “We are working to bring the world to Guyana. Whether it’s the best footballers, championship fighters, or major international events, we want to make Guyana a global destination for sports and culture.”

Over the past four years, President Ali’s government has invested significantly in sports, setting the foundation for what the President envisions as a thriving “sports economy” that integrates tourism, culture, and international engagement.

Between 2020 and 2024, the government allocated an unprecedented $13.61 billion to sports development, reflecting a historic commitment to nurturing athletic talent, promoting wellness, and elevating Guyana’s standing in international sports.

Under President Ali’s leadership, the sports budget has seen significant increases year-after-year. In 2020, $805.3 million was allocated to the Ministry of Sport. This amount nearly doubled to $1.5 billion in 2021, climbed to $2.4 billion in 2022, and further expanded to $4.3 billion in 2023 and $4.6 billion in 2024.

These investments have been used to build new stadiums, athletic and recreational facilities, and wellness centres, as well as to rehabilitate community grounds in both urban and rural areas.

President Ali expressed his enthusiasm for a ground-breaking new global tournament that debuted yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, accentuating its importance in positioning the country on the international sports stage.

Unlike other events that start locally or regionally, The Global Super League (GSL) was launched directly at the international level, showcasing Guyana’s readiness to host events of this magnitude.

“This tournament positions Guyana to benefit tremendously from a tourism perspective. It also allows us to build a sporting ecosystem and infrastructure that will lead the region in elevating our sports economy,” President Ali stated.

Speaking to reporters on the side-lines of a cocktail reception on the eve of the GSL start, President Ali praised the professionalism of the event organizers, noting their commitment to delivering a world-class experience.

He outlined the tournament’s potential to spin off into other disciplines, including basketball, football, boxing, and mixed martial arts (MMA), forming the cornerstone of a broader “sporting architecture” for Guyana.

President Ali highlighted ongoing discussions with global partners, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to strengthen ties and attract influential players in the sports world.

“India is an epicentre of cricket, and engagement with their stakeholders is critical,” he explained, adding that countries like England, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have also been involved, signalling Guyana’s intent to become a key player in global cricket and beyond.

Looking ahead, the President revealed ambitious plans to accelerate sports development over the next five years.

“We’re going to put our foot on the gas,” he asserted. The goal is to host 12 major international events annually by 2027, spanning disciplines like boxing, MMA, football, horse racing, and even esports.

The vision includes inviting top-tier football clubs from around the world to compete in Guyana, hosting world-class championship boxing matches, and building an ecosystem that integrates sports with cultural experiences such as concerts and festivals.

The Government of Guyana’s substantial investment in sports over the last four years, according to President Ali, underscores its belief in the sector’s potential as a driver of economic growth, with their focus on building a sports economy is not just about entertainment but also about creating jobs, boosting tourism, and solidifying Guyana’s global presence.

Through strategic partnerships and unwavering government support, President Ali believes that Guyana is poised to redefine its identity on the global stage, with sports as the centrepiece of its transformation.

(President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of Guyana’s transformation)