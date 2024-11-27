Mario Washington rides away with Mayoral cycle road race around New Amsterdam

Kaieteur Sports- The Mayoral Cycle road race held around the town of New Amsterdam was successfully held last Sunday around the town of New Amsterdam.

It was fireworks from the start of the event with the young guns rising to the occasion to take center stage.

The event, which was held in honour of Mayor Wainwright McIntosh, was organized by The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam.

The race, which was for cyclists of Regions 5 and 6, also brought the curtains down on the 133rd Anniversary celebrations of the town.

The event was deemed a huge success and saw the young guns signaling their intentions early as they give it their all to make the event a memorable one.

The riders were sent on their way from the junction of Main and Pitt Street, New Amsterdam for the 10 laps event.

Mayor McIntosh was ready for the occasion as he donned his cycling garbs and mounted his bike to lead the cyclists for one lap around the town before the event actually began.

The race had a slight delayed start due to the opening of the Berbice Bridge. However, as soon as they were sent on their way by the Mayor the young guns showed that they meant business.

The event was off to a blistering start with up and coming wheelsmen Mario Washington and Sidwell Sandy battling it out for most of the event. With the hectic pace a few cyclists were lapped.

The ding dong battle continued until the end with Washington using his skills to hold off the strong challenge of Sandy to take top honours. Despite the challenge of veteran rider Jaikarran Sookhai he was out gunned by the younger riders as he placed third.

Sookhai was the first veteran to cross the line. Dion David rode home second with Clement Doris third.

Sandy claimed the prize for the top junior on show.

In the beginners’ category there was a battle among the offspring with Dinesh Sookhai getting the better of Clemroy Doris in another close finish.

The BMX riders had their go with another off spring in Franco Crawford Jr making light work of his opponents to win easily. Jeremy Sinclair, placed second with Jaden Gladstone third.

A special prize went to Justin in the BMX category while another special prize was awarded to Chris Promes who is a new comer in the racing bike category.

The six Prime point prizes were shared equally between Washington and Sandy.

The presentation of awards was done immediately after the completion of the event.

Among the sponsors were Mayor McIntosh, Franco Crawford, Banks DIH Limited, East Shopping Enterprise, Steve Auto Sales, Ria’s Burger, Poultry Plus and Sookpaul’s Gas Station.

The coordinator was coach Randolph Roberts and he was assisted by Franco Crawford and Eli Hazel.

Mayor McIntosh thanked the participants and congratulated the winners as he highlighted the success of the 133rd Anniversary celebration of the Municipalities.

The police contingent led by Sergeant Wood and his ranks were commended for a splendid job done. (Samuel Whyte)

(Mario Washington rides away with Mayoral cycle road race around New Amsterdam)