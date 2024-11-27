Latest update November 27th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Harris Paints Guyana to launch new manufacturing plant and flagship paint store

Nov 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- Harris Paints Guyana will today open its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and flagship   retail   store   in   Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) marking   a   major   milestone   in   the company’s   over   30-year   history   in   Guyana.

In a press release the company said the “significant   investment   and expansion” demonstrates its continued commitment to delivering top-quality products and supporting the economic growth of Guyana.

“The new facility represents the dawn of an exciting new era for both Harris Paints and the Guyanese market.  This 10,000-square-foot, two-story building, set on a 25,000-square-foot plot, is set to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, create new jobs, and serve as a regional hub for the premium paint supplier,” the company said.

Further, Marguerite Desir, Chief Operating Officer of Harris Paints International said, “We are thrilled to open this new Manufacturing Plant and flagship store which will have key focus on continuous improvement to Developers and Contractors here in Beterverwagting.”

“This   investment   is   a   testament   to   our   belief   in   Guyana’s   potential, and   our commitment to supporting the country’s remarkable transformation. With this new plant, we aim to enhance our capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers, continue to deliver high-quality products, and contribute to the nation’s economic development,” she said.

The company said that key insights into the company’s new manufacturing plant and flagship store will   be   shared   at   the   grand   opening   and   reception today.

(Harris Paints Guyana to launch new manufacturing plant and flagship paint store)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies break home Test drought with 201-run win over Bangladesh

Windies break home Test drought with 201-run win over Bangladesh

Nov 27, 2024

  SportsMax – West Indies ended a two-and-a-half-year wait for a Test win on home soil with an emphatic 201-run triumph over Bangladesh in the first Test of their two-match series in...
Read More
President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of Guyana’s transformation

President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of...

Nov 27, 2024

Amazon Warriors trounce Qalandars in opener

Amazon Warriors trounce Qalandars in opener

Nov 27, 2024

Shepherd excited for IPL journey with RCB

Shepherd excited for IPL journey with RCB

Nov 27, 2024

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and bronze medals at Load The Kilos Classic

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and...

Nov 27, 2024

Rockstone inaugural Street Classic Championship kicks off this Friday 

Rockstone inaugural Street Classic Championship...

Nov 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]