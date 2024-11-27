Harris Paints Guyana to launch new manufacturing plant and flagship paint store

Kaieteur News- Harris Paints Guyana will today open its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and flagship retail store in Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) marking a major milestone in the company’s over 30-year history in Guyana.

In a press release the company said the “significant investment and expansion” demonstrates its continued commitment to delivering top-quality products and supporting the economic growth of Guyana.

“The new facility represents the dawn of an exciting new era for both Harris Paints and the Guyanese market. This 10,000-square-foot, two-story building, set on a 25,000-square-foot plot, is set to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, create new jobs, and serve as a regional hub for the premium paint supplier,” the company said.

Further, Marguerite Desir, Chief Operating Officer of Harris Paints International said, “We are thrilled to open this new Manufacturing Plant and flagship store which will have key focus on continuous improvement to Developers and Contractors here in Beterverwagting.”

“This investment is a testament to our belief in Guyana’s potential, and our commitment to supporting the country’s remarkable transformation. With this new plant, we aim to enhance our capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers, continue to deliver high-quality products, and contribute to the nation’s economic development,” she said.

The company said that key insights into the company’s new manufacturing plant and flagship store will be shared at the grand opening and reception today.

