‘Be more empathetic’ – Min. Anthony urges new nurses

Kaieteur News-The Georgetown School of Nursing on Tuesday celebrated its largest graduation batch of 2024, with 434 graduates, including midwives and professional students.

The ceremony, held at the National Cultural Center on Homestretch Avenue, D’Urban Park, Georgetown, marked the school’s 33rd Biennial graduation.

Among the graduates were 201 Registered Nurses, 171 Nursing Assistants, 36 Post-Basic Trained Midwives, and 26 Single Trained Midwives. The Ministry of Health, in a press release, stated that these graduates, “who have been trained extensively in their respective fields, will now join healthcare teams nationwide, contributing to the continued transformation of Guyana’s healthcare system.”

Special guests at the ceremony included Minister of Health Frank Anthony, Chief Medical Officer Narine Singh, former Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder, and Principal Nursing Tutor Cleopatra Barkoye, among others.

In her feature address, Principal Barkoye highlighted the progress of the school and its nurses, noting that some of the graduates this year were from as far back as 2018. She also emphasized that this was the largest batch to graduate with diplomas and certificates since the school’s establishment in 1945.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narine Singh praised the graduates for their commitment and urged them to carry forward the torch of compassionate care. “You are the face of the healthcare system. Patients judge the system not by the facilities but by how they are treated by nurses. Remember, nursing is not just a profession; it’s a calling that requires compassion, empathy, and selflessness,” Singh stressed.

Minister of Health Frank Anthony also addressed the graduates, urging them to prioritize empathy in their work. He noted that a significant number of complaints the ministry receives are related to nurses’ behaviour toward patients.

“Your role in the public sector is critically important because when someone comes into a hospital, they are often at a very vulnerable point and need attention. What we are looking for is a force that has empathy, someone who can relate to the patient in a very unique way,” he said.

He continued, “We have some cases where staff are having a bad day, but just because you’re having a bad day doesn’t mean you should take it out on the person before you. We have to work with people and make sure we start giving them the time and attention they need.”

Minister Anthony expressed hope that the 434 new graduates would adopt the right attitude when interacting with patients.

Additionally, the Minister highlighted the progress made in the healthcare sector over the past two years, stating that the Ministry of Health is working to improve hospitals nationwide. “As of March next year, our intention is to open at least six new hospitals by the second quarter of next year,” he announced, adding that these new hospitals will be located in every region of the country.

In a significant move for the graduates, the Minister assured them that they are guaranteed employment in the public health sector. He also announced that the University of the West Indies (UWI) will be opening new schools for pharmacy, nursing, and medicine in Region Six.

