(Ten consultants bid to design & supervise construction of new Berbice sub-registry)

Nov 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- With plans underway to build a new Deeds and Commercial Registries building in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six, 10 consulting firms have submitted bids for the design and supervision aspects of the project.

The Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (DCRA) had previously issued a tender seeking bids for the ‘Preparation of detailed structural designs and drawings, architectural drawings, design specifications, bill of quantities, engineer’s estimate, bid document and supervision services for the construction of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority, Berbice Sub-registry building’.

Responding to the call and submitting their bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office for the contract, the firms are as follow: Innovative Engineering Consultancy Service – $22,930,000; Beston Consulting Inc – $119,536,070; CEC Inc – $129,743,894; Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service – $27,426,700; VIKAB (Guyana) Limited – $60,435,000; RVS Structural Engineering – $23,797,000; Kalitech – $26,200,000; Engineering & Agricultural Consultants Inc – $33,224,100; PME Consulting Engineers Inc – $26,000,000; and HMV Ingenieros – $226,274,688.

This publication understands that currently there is no single building that houses the operations of the Deeds and Commercial Registries in New Amsterdam; it is being operated from the High Court building. Back in January 2022, Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall had announced the government’s plan that they will move to construct a building for the Berbice Sub-registry.

