St. Rose’s High triumph in Sterling Products Tapeball Knockout Cricket C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – The Sterling Products Limited School’s Tapeball Knockout Cricket Competition wrapped up in thrilling fashion on Saturday at the Culture Centre Tarmac, with St. Rose’s High School emerging as champions after a nail-biting victory over St. Joseph’s High.

Seventeen school teams participated in the fiercely contested tournament, all vying for Tapeball supremacy. The grand finale, however, turned out to be a low-scoring affair.

Batting first, St. Joseph’s High managed a meager 28-4 from their allotted four overs. St. Rose’s High, tasked with chasing just 29 runs, achieved the target with two balls to spare, finishing at 30-1. Joshua Sharma stood out with a composed knock, earning the Man of the Match (MOTM) award for his all-round performance. His consistent bowling throughout the tournament also saw him claim the Player of the Tournament accolade. Immanuel Gill was the top scorer for St. Joseph’s High with 11 runs.

Yarrowkabra Knights shine in Sports Ambassador’s Trophy

On the same day, in another exciting Tapeball spectacle, Yarrowkabra Knights defeated Diamond Strikers to clinch the Sports Ambassador’s Trophy in a nine-a-side, four-over-a-side Cricket competition held at Durban Park Tarmac where twelve teams participated in this electrifying tournament.

Batting first, Diamond Strikers posted a competitive 38-5, led by Shane Hamid’s 19 runs. Yarrowkabra’s Leon James delivered with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 13 runs, including a hat-trick.

In response, Yarrowkabra Knights reached 40-5, with James once again shining, this time with the bat, as his match-winning 17 runs secured the victory. Despite the loss, Anthony Ragunandan of Diamond Secondary produced an extraordinary bowling performance, claiming 4 wickets for just 6 runs, including a hat-trick. His efforts earned him the M.V.P. James Lewis Trophy.

Both tournaments were made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Churches Chicken, Mike Pharmacy, Diamond Insurance, Sterling Products, G.T.M. Assurance, and Diamond Fire and General Insurance Inc. The organizers expressed their heartfelt thanks for helping to promote grassroots cricket and sportsmanship among young players.

