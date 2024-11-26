Rutherford gets big payday from Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 Mega Auction; Shepherd, Powell snapped up by RCB and KKR, respectively

SportsMax – Guyanese hard-hitting left hander Sherfane Rutherford will get the opportunity to shine on T20 franchise cricket’s biggest stage once again after being picked up by the Gujarat Giants on Monday’s second day of the 2025 IPL Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Rutherford, who entered the auction with a base price of US$182,000, was the subject of an intense bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

The Indians started the bidding at US$243,000 before the Titans countered with a bid of US$268,000.

Mumbai responded with a bid of US$292,000 before the Titans returned with a winning bid of US$317,000.

Rutherford has previously made 10 appearances in the IPL, seven for the Delhi capitals in 2019 and three for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022, scoring 106 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.14.

He has also previously been part of the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Other West Indians selected on day two include Romario Shepherd who was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for US$182,000 and West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell who went to the Kolkata Knight Riders for the same price.

The Lucknow Super Giants exercised their right to match the Mumbai Indians bid of US$91,000 for pacer Shamar Joseph.

Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase all went unsold.

(Rutherford gets big payday from Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 Mega Auction; Shepherd, Powell snapped up by RCB and KKR, respectively)