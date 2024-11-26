Roach and Seales star as West Indies close in on Antigua Test victory

SportsMax – Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales shared six wickets between them as the West Indies moved within three wickets of victory on the penultimate day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Bangladesh, set a target of 334, ended Monday on 109 for 7, still needing 225 runs for an unlikely win. Roach and Seales spearheaded the West Indies bowling effort, exposing Bangladesh’s frail batting lineup and leaving the visitors staring at defeat.

The West Indies had earlier struggled in their second innings, managing only 152 after Taskin Ahmed’s career-best 6 for 64 tore through their lineup. While the home side retained a significant lead, their inability to build on their commanding first-innings total of 450 for 9 left the door slightly ajar for Bangladesh.

Alick Athanaze top-scored for the West Indies in their second innings with a fighting 42, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite contributed 23. Joshua Da Silva (22) and Alzarri Joseph (17) also chipped in with small but valuable runs in a disappointing batting effort.

Bangladesh’s response got off to a disastrous start, with both openers falling cheaply. Zakir Hasan inside-edged Roach onto his stumps, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged Seales to third slip. Roach then delivered a superb setup to Shahadat Hossain, getting several deliveries to seam away before unleashing a vicious inswinger that grazed the glove and was caught by Joshua Da Silva.

Shamar Joseph endured a frustrating spell, with Mominul Haque dropped twice in one over—first by Da Silva down the leg side and then by Mikyle Louis at gully. However, Roach struck again to remove Mominul, taking a sharp return catch off a mistimed drive.

Joseph’s bad luck continued when Alick Athanaze dropped Mehidy Hasan Miraz at second slip, and Seales couldn’t hold onto a chance offered by Litton Das. Joseph eventually found success when Litton mistimed a pull and was caught at fine leg for 22, reducing Bangladesh to 59 for 5.

Scores: Bangladesh 269 for 9 dec and 109 for 7 (Mehidy 45, Litton 22, Roach 3-20, Seales 3-31) need another 225 runs to beat West Indies 450 for 9 dec and 152 (Athanaze 42, Brathwaite 23, Taskin 6-64, Mehidy 2-31).

