Ravens and Royals ready for epic Elite 16 final showdown

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- Basketball fans get your popcorn ready! The stage is set for a spectacle as the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) Elite 16 Championship finals bring back the classic Linden versus Georgetown rivalry.

On November 30, the Victory Valley Royals and Georgetown’s Ravens will battle for the crown in what promises to be a thriller for the ages.

The Victory Valley Royals punched their ticket to the finals with a high-octane 102-90 win over the Kwakwani Untouchables, while the Ravens clawed past the Eagles in a nail-biter, edging them out 84-81.

With both teams in red-hot form, their showdown is shaping up to be a basketball purist’s dream.

Harold Adams was nothing short of unstoppable in the Royals’ semi-final victory. Dropping 48 points, Adams delivered a masterclass, proving why he’s a front-runner for tournament MVP.

Whether in the paint or from downtown, Adams couldn’t miss, carrying his team through a seesaw battle that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Royals came out firing, edging Kwakwani 23-20 in the first quarter before opening up a 50-40 lead at halftime behind a combined offensive blitz from Adams and Orlan Glasgow, who chipped in 22 points.

But the Untouchables weren’t going down without a fight.

Damir Gladstone’s 33-point performance, backed by Kelon Phillips (19 points) and Kadeem Dover (16 points), brought Kwakwani roaring back in the third quarter, outscoring the Royals 28-18 and tying the game at 68.

When the fourth quarter rolled around, though, the Royals shifted gears. Yonnick Tappin (17 points) joined forces with Adams to drop a crushing 34-point offensive run, sealing the deal and cementing the Royals as the team to beat in the finals.

The second semi-final was a game for the history books. Eagles came out of the gates hot, flying to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter and holding a 36-26 advantage at halftime. But the Ravens were just getting warmed up.

Led by national point guard Nikkoloi Smith, who poured in 21 points, Ravens mounted a furious comeback in the third quarter.

Dominic Vincente (19 points) and Shemar Huntley (16 points) added key buckets as the Ravens exploded for 32 points in the period while their defence, anchored by Jude Corlette, locked down the Eagles, holding them to just 13 points.

Eagles launched a valiant fourth-quarter rally, with Zian Gray leading their charge, netting 22 points.

Supported by Michael Turner (20 points), Travis Belgrave (14 points), and Denzil Ross (14 points), they outscored the Ravens 32-26 in the final period. But the damage from the third quarter proved too much to overcome.

Meanwhile, with the finals looming, fans are gearing up for an all-out battle. The Royals boast an explosive offense led by Adams, while the Ravens bring a balanced attack and defensive intensity.

Will Adams and the Royals light up the scoreboard again, or will Smith and the Ravens find a way to ground Linden’s high-flying squad? The answers will unfold on November 30 in what is shaping up to be the “must-watch” basketball event of the year.

