Ramdass Royals Crowned Champions of the Inaugural Windies Masters Cricket Extravaganza

Kaieteur Sports- On a sun-soaked day, the Ramdass Royals faced off against the Sadeo Warriors at the Pickwick Four Square Oval, opting to have the Warriors bat first. A brief delay of 90 minutes due to moisture on the pitch pushed back the start. The Warriors’ innings began with openers Vishan Lall and Randy Thomas, who managed to score 41 runs in just 6.3 overs before Lall was dismissed for a quickfire 25 off 23 balls, featuring three impressive boundaries. Wilbur Bruce, father of Dwayne Smith, had a short stay, as did skipper Rajendra Sadeo, who sustained an injury while at the non-striker’s end and required medical attention. This disruption caused a lull in their scoring.

Larry Babb, known for his powerful hitting, attempted to stabilize the innings alongside Thomas but fell victim at 92, contributing 28 runs off 22 balls, including three sixes. Following Randy’s dismissal at 140 in the 25th over, the innings collapsed, finishing at 146 runs from the shortened 27 overs. Randy Thomas top-scored with a solid 50 off 67 balls, which included two fours and a six. The standout bowlers for the Royals were Alcindo Holder and Ryan Nurse, each claiming three wickets for 18 and 20 runs, respectively.

In response, the Royals began their chase with Anthony Sahadeo and their injured captain, Ryan Ramdass. Sahadeo was dismissed early for 16, and soon after, both Ramdass and Layne fell, leaving the team struggling at 50 for 3 by the 10th over. However, Lonsdale Blake and Julian Boyce formed a crucial partnership of 65 runs, reviving the Royals’ innings. Blake was dismissed for a commendable 34 at 115, while Boyce scored a brisk 46 before being out at 133. Vishan Lall was the chief destroyer for the Warriors, taking 4 wickets for 28 runs in his six overs.

Scores at Pickwick:

– Warriors: 146/8 in 27 overs (Randy Thomas 50, Larry Babb 28, Vishan Lall 25). Alcindo Holder 3/18, Ryan Nurse 3/20.

– Royals: 147/5 in 24.2 overs (Julian Boyce 46, Lonsdale Blake 34). Vishan Lall 4/28 in 6 overs.

In the third and fourth place playoff at the BNOC ground, the Red Devils secured a narrow victory to claim third place against the Strikers, who finished at the bottom of the standings.

Scores at BNOC:

– Red Devils: 158/4 in 25 overs (Lawrence Farnum retired hurt for 52, Romaine Roye 27). Stephen Howell took 2/23.

– Strikers: 160/8 in 24.4 overs (Kacey Williams 34 with four sixes, Stephen Howell 36, Andy Payne 23). Randy Ramanan was the standout bowler with 3/25.

