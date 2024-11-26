Nappi Village to get $215M secondary school

Kaieteur News- Set to benefit approximately 300 students, the Amerindian Village of Nappi in Region Nine, will soon get for the first time a secondary school which will be built for $215,802,200.

This is according to the Ministry of Education. The ministry said that the project will be completed within nine months and the construction will be done by Beerdat Harrinandan who was awarded the contract through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Marking the commencement of the works was Subject Minister, Priya Manickchand who along with her team visited the site on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the school will be named the George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School, in honour of the late Toshao George Tancredo whose desire was to have a secondary school constructed in Nappi. “Tancredo tirelessly championed the cause, envisioning a future where children in his village could access quality education close to home,” the ministry said.

Speaking at the sod turning ceremony, the Minister emphasised to the contractor the importance of timely delivery and high-quality work. “For you, this is a project, but for us, this is changing lives for the children of Nappi, Hiawa, and Parishara. We want to see good work, which is what you’re being paid to do, and why you signed a contract. We want to see it on time and at cost. Don’t overrun your time, don’t overrun your cost, and give us solid work,” she said.

The contractor had informed the minister that he has enough material on the ground to have him continue the works at a pace that would see him finishing as per contractual date. The construction of the school will also be providing employment opportunities for the village, as labour is being sourced exclusively from within the community. This approach ensures that the project benefits local families beyond education, fostering economic growth and community empowerment.

According to the ministry, the school will cater to 300 students from the villages of Nappi, Hiawa, and Parishara, offering Grades 7 to 11 and eliminating the need for children to travel to St. Ignatius for secondary education. “The George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School will stand as a symbol of the community’s determination to provide better opportunities for their children,” the ministry disclosed.

As reported on numerous occasions, projects like these forms part of a larger initiative of the ministry to achieve Universal Secondary Education in Guyana. In Region Nine alone, seven secondary schools are currently under construction, including Karasabai, Maruranau, Tabatinga, Massara, Yupukari, and Katoka.

