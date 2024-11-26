Latest update November 26th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Nappi Village to get $215M secondary school

Nov 26, 2024 News

 

Kaieteur News- Set to benefit approximately 300 students, the Amerindian Village of Nappi in Region Nine, will soon get for the first time a secondary school which will be built for $215,802,200.

This is according to the Ministry of Education. The ministry said that the project will be completed within nine months and the construction will be done by Beerdat Harrinandan who was awarded the contract through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Nappi Village to get $215M secondary school

Nappi Village to get $215M secondary school

Marking the commencement of the works was Subject Minister, Priya Manickchand who along with her team visited the site on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the school will be named the George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School, in honour of the late Toshao George Tancredo whose desire was to have a secondary school constructed in Nappi. “Tancredo tirelessly championed the cause, envisioning a future where children in his village could access quality education close to home,” the ministry said.

Speaking at the sod turning ceremony, the Minister emphasised to the contractor the importance of timely delivery and high-quality work. “For you, this is a project, but for us, this is changing lives for the children of Nappi, Hiawa, and Parishara. We want to see good work, which is what you’re being paid to do, and why you signed a contract. We want to see it on time and at cost. Don’t overrun your time, don’t overrun your cost, and give us solid work,” she said.

The contractor had informed the minister that he has enough material on the ground to have him continue the works at a pace that would see him finishing as per contractual date. The construction of the school will also be providing employment opportunities for the village, as labour is being sourced exclusively from within the community. This approach ensures that the project benefits local families beyond education, fostering economic growth and community empowerment.

Nappi Village to get $215M secondary school

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visiting the site where the $215M George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School will be built.

According to the ministry, the school will cater to 300 students from the villages of Nappi, Hiawa, and Parishara, offering Grades 7 to 11 and eliminating the need for children to travel to St. Ignatius for secondary education. “The George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School will stand as a symbol of the community’s determination to provide better opportunities for their children,” the ministry disclosed.

As reported on numerous occasions, projects like these forms part of a larger initiative of the ministry to achieve Universal Secondary Education in Guyana. In Region Nine alone, seven secondary schools are currently under construction, including Karasabai, Maruranau, Tabatinga, Massara, Yupukari, and Katoka.

(Nappi Village to get $215M secondary school)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rutherford gets big payday from Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 Mega Auction; Shepherd, Powell snapped up by RCB and KKR, respectively

Rutherford gets big payday from Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 Mega...

Nov 26, 2024

  SportsMax – Guyanese hard-hitting left hander Sherfane Rutherford will get the opportunity to shine on T20 franchise cricket’s biggest stage once again after being picked up by the...
Read More
Roach and Seales star as West Indies close in on Antigua Test victory

Roach and Seales star as West Indies close in on...

Nov 26, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell continues to excel at Oneonta State University

Delroy Tyrrell continues to excel at Oneonta...

Nov 26, 2024

Ramdass Royals Crowned Champions of the Inaugural Windies Masters Cricket Extravaganza

Ramdass Royals Crowned Champions of the Inaugural...

Nov 26, 2024

KFC Guyana distance self from delayed payment of GFF Elite League prizes

KFC Guyana distance self from delayed payment of...

Nov 26, 2024

Ravens and Royals ready for epic Elite 16 final showdown

Ravens and Royals ready for epic Elite 16 final...

Nov 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]