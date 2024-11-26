KFC Guyana distance self from delayed payment of GFF Elite League prizes

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- The conclusion of the 2024 KFC Elite League should have been a celebration of football in Guyana, with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) crowned champions and earning the top prize of $2M during their unbeaten run last season in the tournament which wrapped up on August 24.

Slingerz FC finished second, claiming G$1.2M, while third and fourth-place finishers are set to receive $800,000 and $500,000, respectively.

However, the festive spirit surrounding these achievements has been overshadowed by controversy, as prize money remains undisbursed and clubs are left waiting with no clear timeline for payment, four months after the league’s completion.

Title sponsor KFC Guyana has since issued a statement distancing itself from the delays, stressing that the management and distribution of prizes fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of the tournament organisers, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Responding to a Stabroek News report dated November 22, 2024, KFC Guyana expressed concern over the GFF’s failure to distribute the promised prizes, adding, “KFC Guyana, as a sponsor, plays no role in the management or distribution of prizes.”

The fast-food giant reaffirmed its commitment to the development of local football but acknowledged that the situation could tarnish both the league’s reputation and its own brand image.

“As a sponsor, we expect all commitments and obligations to participants to be honoured in a timely and professional manner,” the statement continued, urging the GFF to address the issue promptly and transparently.

The GFF, already facing criticism over its transparency and accountability, has come under fire for its handling of the Elite League’s prize money. Clubs have expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the federation, with no official timeline provided for when the funds will be issued.

For league champions GDF, the $2M prize represents not only a reward for their efforts but also a testament to their dominance on the field. Similarly, Slingerz FC’s second-place finish and the corresponding $1.2M prize highlight their resilience and quality throughout the competition.

The controversy surrounding the prize money has raised concerns about the potential long-term effects on the league and local football.

Clubs and players, who dedicate time and resources to the competition, may lose trust in the system, while sponsors could reconsider their involvement if such issues persist.

KFC’s statement underscored the importance of maintaining trust and professionalism in football administration.

“We remain steadfast in our support for football in Guyana and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the sport through ethical and constructive partnerships,” the company said.

As Guyana’s football community awaits a resolution, the GFF faces mounting pressure to honour its commitments and restore confidence in its leadership.

For now, the spotlight remains on the federation to ensure that the hard work and dedication of GDF, Slingerz FC, and other participating teams are rightfully rewarded.

The KFC Elite League, designed to foster competition and showcase local talent, has the potential to be a cornerstone of Guyana’s football ecosystem. But its future success depends on addressing the current challenges with transparency and accountability.

