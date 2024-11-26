Final for 2024 Big Man Cricket O50s tournament on at Enmore on Saturday

Kaieteur Sports- The eagerly awaited final of the 2024 BMC O50s tournament sponsored by Permaul’s Trading & Distribution and Peter Lewis Construction and Asphalt Services, will playoff on Saturday at the Enmore Community Centre ground commencing at 11.00am.

Jai Hind Jaguars Masters will face off against North Soesdyke Masters for top honours in this inaugural O50 Masters’ tournament. Officiating umpires will be Abena Parker and Trevor Wharton.

This tournament attracted six teams from across the country. North Soesdyke Masters knocked out East Coast Aash Décor in their semifinals encounter and Jai hind Jaguars took out Everest O50s Masters.

(Big Man Cricket)