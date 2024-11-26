(Dowlin 5-fer pilots Georgetown to 2024 DCB U15 Inter-Association title)

Latest update November 26th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 26, 2024 Sports

Georgetown stormed to the DCB U15 Inter-Association title this past weekend. (Dowlin 5-fer pilots Georgetown)

Kaieteur Sports- Georgetown stormed to an emphatic 9-wicket win over West Demerara on Sunday, to capture the 2024 Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Inter-Association 50overs U-15 Championships.

Following a number of intense rounds over the past few weeks, the final showdown saw the two sides square off at the Queen’s College Ground with Georgetown getting the better of their opponents despite some interruptions from the rain earlier in the match.

In a game reduced to 27 overs-per-side and chasing a meager total of 84, Georgetown batsman Lomar Seecharran led the way with 44 (5×4 1×6) to guide his team to 86-1, minus any resistance from the West Demerara bowlers who suffered during their spells.

Earlier, West Demerara collapsed in the end for 84 runs after a solid start and were given 30-odd extra runs, courtesy of some sloppy Georgetown bowling. The pair of Patrice France (16) and Ishan Harricharran (15) led the batting amidst a dismal scorecard for West Dem.

The star of the match was finals MVP Dowlin who snared 5-14, alongside Georgetown captain Brandon Henry who spun his way to 2-18 as they expertly setup the match for their taking in the end.

